ixigo Launches 'Smart Lock' - An Agentic AI That Autonomously Monitors and Locks Flight Fares Within Your Budget

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 17: ixigo, India’s leading AI-based travel platform, today announced the launch of Smart Lock, an industry-first, agentic AI-powered feature that monitors eligible flight fares 24×7 in the background against a traveller’s target budget, helping them secure flights within their desired budget and enhancing peace of mind while booking flights.

Flight prices change frequently, often requiring travellers to revisit booking platforms several times in search of better fares. Smart Lock simplifies this process by simply asking users to share their travel preferences and desired budget, after which it monitors eligible flights in the background. Once it finds a matching fare, it locks the fare for four hours and notifies the user, giving them time to complete their booking. Smart Lock is currently available for domestic one-way flight bookings.

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To activate Smart Lock, travellers can enter their destination, preferred travel dates and budget, and pay a Smart Lock Fee starting at just Rs. 99. Users can access Smart Lock by clicking on the ‘Your AI Agents’ section on the home screen of the ixigo Flights & Hotels app. If the Smart Lock agent is unable to find a flight matching the traveller’s preferences within their desired budget, the full Smart Lock Fee is credited back to their ixigo money account, which is 100% redeemable on future flight, hotel and bus bookings.

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Ixigo Smart Lock Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/ay7qLdy45gE?feature=share

Speaking about the launch, Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder and Group Co-CEO, and Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group CEO, ixigo, said, “Travellers often spend significant time checking the same route repeatedly, hoping that fares will fall before they rise again. With Smart Lock, we are shifting that effort from the traveller to AI agents. Users can simply tell us where they want to go, when they want to travel and how much they are comfortable spending. Our Smart Lock AI agent works autonomously in the background, continuously evaluating suitable options and proactively acting when it finds a relevant fare. This is another step towards building an AI-native Peace-of-Mind Travel App that does more than just search and book. It understands intent and works behind the scenes for our travellers to help them achieve the right outcome.”

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Once activated, users can track their Smart Locks through the My Trips section of the ixigo Flights app. They get real-time visibility into the current fare, historical price movements, target price and search status. The Smart Lock agent works in the background, monitoring fares, comparing options across airlines and identifying flights that match the traveller’s preferences.

Unlike a conventional fare alert that only notifies users about a price change, or a conventional price lock product that locks a fare against future fluctuations, ixigo’s Smart Lock goes one step further by proactively hunting down fares within the traveller’s target budget and notifying the user to book instantly when a suitable fare is found.

The launch further strengthens ixigo’s growing suite of agentic AI products aimed at reducing uncertainty, protecting the downside, saving time and money, and bringing peace of mind to the traveller. By combining fare intelligence with personalised preferences and proactive action, Smart Lock makes flight booking simpler, more predictable and better aligned with every traveller’s budget.

About ixigo (NSE: IXIGO, BSE: 544192)

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is India’s leading AI-based travel platform, helping millions of travellers every day to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels through its ixigo, ConfirmTkt and Abhibus apps. With over 57 crore Annual Active Users in Fiscal 2026, ixigo is India’s leading travel platform by user base. For more information, please visit http://www.ixigo.com

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