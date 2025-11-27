IYSERT Energy Research Recognised in Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27: IYSERT Energy Research Pvt. Ltd., a three-time National Award-winning renewable energy enterprise, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, highlighting its innovation, global ambition, and impact in the clean technology sector. Headquartered in India, the company spans manufacturing, research, and project execution through its subsidiaries, IYSERT Infra and IYSERT Greens, driving sustainable solutions across solar, wind, and green hydrogen technologies. With over 25 proprietary innovations and strategic partnerships across 10 countries, IYSERT is redefining the renewable energy landscape through pioneering portable hydrogen systems, defence infrastructure solutions, and advanced energy engineering projects.

Founded by Rakesh Biswas, IYSERT Energy Research has grown from a youth-driven initiative into a globally recognized renewable energy company. Biswas, who also leads the International Youth Society of Eco-friendly and Renewable Technology, has been instrumental in building an ecosystem that blends innovation, sustainability, and social impact. Speaking about the recognition, he said, "Being named among the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a proud milestone for IYSERT. Our mission has always been to develop clean technologies that are not only sustainable but practical and scalable. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and making renewable energy accessible to businesses, communities, and governments globally." He added, "Our team has worked tirelessly to translate research into real-world solutions--from hybrid solar-wind systems to portable hydrogen units. This honor inspires us to expand our global footprint, strengthen collaborations, and accelerate the adoption of green technologies worldwide."

IYSERT's research and manufacturing operations are based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with facilities designed to produce high-quality, efficient, and durable renewable energy products. Their offerings include solar microgrids, vertical-axis wind turbines, all-in-one solar street lights, hybrid solar-wind trees, solar benches, and solar-powered surveillance systems. The company has successfully deployed projects for clients including the Indian Army, DRDO, ISRO, Indian Railways, and urban infrastructure programs, demonstrating their capability to serve both defense and civilian sectors with tailored energy solutions.

The company's approach combines deep R&D, product development, and project execution under one roof, ensuring high-quality standards, reliability, and scalability. Through IYSERT Infra, the company executes infrastructure projects that integrate renewable energy into public utilities, smart cities, and industrial applications. IYSERT Greens focuses on sustainable energy utilities, microgrids, and hydrogen-based solutions that empower local communities while advancing environmental stewardship.

Recognition in Forbes India DGEMS 2025 provides IYSERT with greater visibility on a global stage and reinforces its position as a leader in clean technology. With ongoing innovation in solar, wind, and green hydrogen, and a commitment to sustainable engineering, IYSERT Energy Research is poised to expand internationally, foster strategic partnerships, and continue driving India's leadership in renewable energy. The DGEMS recognition underscores the company's potential to shape the future of sustainable technology while delivering measurable impact across industries, governments, and communities worldwide.

