izmo Microsystems Successfully Develops and Qualifies Indigenous Pitch Detector for Defence Avionics

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: izmo Limited (NSE: IZMO) (BSE: 532341) today announced that its semiconductor subsidiary, izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd., has successfully developed and completed defence qualification of an indigenous Pitch Detector - a critical avionics component that senses aircraft pitch attitude and provides correction data to the gyromagnetic compass navigation system. The component is used across multiple military aircraft and helicopter platforms currently in active service.

Advertisement

The original foreign origin Pitch Detector faced irregular and limited supply from its overseas manufacturer, creating operational challenges for platforms dependent on it. izmo Microsystems undertook a complete indigenization program to develop a fully compatible Indian replacement, reducing dependence on imported components and strengthening domestic supply chain resilience.

Advertisement

izmo Microsystems successfully reengineered the original component without access to its design documentation, redesigned the electronics using modern technology, and manufactured a fully compatible replacement in India. The component was developed and manufactured at the Company's DSIR recognised advanced semiconductor packaging facility in Bangalore, and successfully qualified to military reliability standard MIL-PRF-38534.

The achievement demonstrates izmo Microsystems' ability to undertake complete product development programs, from design and engineering through manufacturing and qualification. These integrated capabilities position the Company to address a wider range of defence and aerospace indigenization opportunities, particularly where imported components are obsolete, difficult to procure or no longer supported by their original manufacturers.

Advertisement

The development also reflects the growing maturity of izmo Microsystems' technology platform, which combines advanced electronics design with high reliability semiconductor packaging and manufacturing. These capabilities support the Company's activities across defence, aerospace, silicon photonics and other advanced semiconductor applications.

India's defence budget for FY2026–27 stands at ₹7.85 lakh crore, including ₹2.19 lakh crore for capital expenditure, reflecting the Government's continued commitment to defence modernization and self reliance. With increasing emphasis on indigenous procurement and import substitution, izmo Microsystems sees growing opportunities to apply its engineering and manufacturing capabilities across the defence electronics sector.

About izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd.

izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd. is the advanced semiconductor packaging subsidiary of NSE/BSE listed izmo Limited. Based in Bengaluru, the Company operates a state-of-the-art facility providing integrated design, packaging and manufacturing services across silicon photonics, RF and microwave electronics, 3D System-in-Package integration, hermetic packaging and high reliability defence electronics.

For more information, visit www.izmomicro.com / www.izmoltd.com or contact:

Media Contact

izmomicro Communications

Email: info@izmomicro.com

Investor Contact

izmo Limited

No. 177/2C, Bilekahalli Industrial Area, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore 560076

CIN: L72200KA1995PLC018734

Email ID: investors@izmoltd.com

Caution Concerning Forward- Looking Statements: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Given these risks, uncertainties and other risk factors, viewers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)