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Home / Business / izmo Microsystems Unveils Silicon Photonics Modules at SEMICON India 2026

izmo Microsystems Unveils Silicon Photonics Modules at SEMICON India 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 11:49 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Showcasing India's first production-ready advanced packaging capabilities for Data Center Interconnects and Quantum Infrastructure BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- izmo Limited (NSE: IZMO) (BSE: 532341) today announced that its semiconductor subsidiary, izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd., will showcase a range of production-stage silicon photonics products and advanced packaging technologies at SEMICON India 2026.

The izmo Microsystems exhibit will showcase next-generation silicon photonics packaging, featuring functional products that are currently in production. These include a Quantum Random Number Generator module, a Quantum Key Distribution module packaged for Pramatra, a Thin-Film Lithium Niobate modulator packaged for CCRAFT, and advanced photonic characterization packages developed and manufactured entirely by izmo Microsystems.

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The showcase highlights izmo Microsystems' unique position as the first Indian company to undertake the highly specialized packaging required to convert photonic integrated circuits into functional modules - a capability historically restricted to specialized facilities outside of India. By combining package design, precision assembly, and manufacturing under one roof, the company supports customers from initial prototyping through full commercial production.

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At SEMICON India, izmo Microsystems will also preview its next-generation optical transceiver portfolio, scheduled for commercial launch in 2027.

Silicon photonics is an important enabling technology for AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, quantum technologies, defence, aerospace and secure communications. By transmitting data using light rather than electrical signals, it delivers the bandwidth and energy efficiency required to overcome the speed and heat-generation bottlenecks in modern advanced computing.

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This strategic importance is driving a global optical transceiver market, projected by Research and Markets to exceed US$30 billion by 2030. Demand is being accelerated by the expansion of AI clusters and cloud infrastructure investments in India from hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, creating a requirement for high-speed, energy-efficient optical connectivity.

This commercial development program is bolstered by izmo Microsystems' strategic partnership with the IIT Madras-led CPPICS Photonics Mission, supporting the translation of indigenous photonics research into commercially manufacturable products.

Dinanath Soni, Director, izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd., said: "SEMICON India gives us an opportunity to showcase silicon photonics products that are manufactured by us and demonstrate the advanced packaging expertise we have built in India. Our strength lies in advanced package design and manufacturing, taking customers from initial development through to production.

As the first Indian company to undertake silicon photonics packaging, we are helping establish a domestic capability with applications across AI, high-performance computing, quantum technologies, defence and secure communications. This progress reflects the work of our engineering teams and our collaboration with IIT Madras through CPPICS. Our forthcoming optical transceiver portfolio will build on this expertise to address growing demand in India and international markets." Through its participation at SEMICON India 2026, izmo Microsystems aims to cement India's emerging capabilities in advanced packaging and strengthen its engagement with customers, research institutions, and strategic partners.

About izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd.

izmo Microsystems Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of izmo Limited, is an advanced semiconductor packaging and manufacturing company based in Bengaluru, India. The company provides end-to-end support from package design and development through prototyping, precision assembly, fiber attachment, characterization, qualification and manufacturing. Its focus areas include System-in-Package solutions, silicon photonics and advanced optical packaging for domestic and international customers.

For more information, visit www.izmomicro.com / www.izmoltd.com or contact:   Investor Contact  izmo Limited No. 177/2C, Bilekahalli Industrial Area, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore 560076 CIN: L72200KA1995PLC018734 Email ID: investors@izmoltd.com Caution Concerning Forward- Looking Statements: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Given these risks, uncertainties and other risk factors, viewers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.  (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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