J.K. Fenner (India) Limited Announce Strategic Relationship with Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.K. Fenner (India) Limited, a leading manufacturer of automotive and industrial engineering solutions, today announced a strategic relationship with Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Japan, to strengthen the development and manufacturing of advanced automotive components for domestic and global markets.

Established in 1946, Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Japan, is a leading Japanese automotive component manufacturer with expertise in oil pumps, water pumps, steering columns, drivetrain components, and other precision automotive systems. The company serves leading global OEMs, bringing decades of engineering excellence and manufacturing expertise.

Advertisement

The strategic relationship combines JK Fenner's strong manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise, and customer reach with Yamada Manufacturing's advanced Japanese technology and product development capabilities. The partnership aims to accelerate innovation, enhance product quality, and address the evolving requirements of automotive OEMs, including next-generation mobility solutions.

Advertisement

Through this strategic relationship, the two companies will focus on:

• Technology transfer for advanced automotive component manufacturing.

Advertisement

• Joint product development to meet global quality and performance standards.

• Localization of advanced technology products for the Indian automotive market.

• Enhancing manufacturing processes, quality systems, and engineering capabilities.

• Delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective mobility solutions to customers.

Through this strategic relationship, Yamada aims to accelerate its market entry and business expansion in India.

About Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Yamada Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. is specialized in development, design and manufacturing auto parts for the critical function of "driving, steering and braking" including transmission components, steering system components and automotive pumps, particularly oil and water pumps for automobiles and motorcycles. Yamada operates in Japan, United States, China and Thailand. Yamada's philosophy is working together as a technology oriented corporation to provide value beyond customers' expectations in a creative and original way, and to spread joy to people all over the world.

www.yamada-s.co.jp

About J.K. Fenner (India) Limited

J.K. Fenner (India) Limited is one of India's leading manufacturers of automotive and industrial engineering solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes power transmission products, automotive components, sealing solutions, fluid transfer system, and engineered products. With a strong manufacturing footprint, advanced engineering capabilities, and a customer-first approach, the company serves leading OEMs and industrial customers across India and international markets.

www.jkfenner.com

Media Contact: Phone: +91 44 4399 4666 Email: contact@jkfenner.com Website: www.jkfenner.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)