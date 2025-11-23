J-K to launch first-ever limestone block auction on November 24: Mines Ministry

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will be formally launched in Jammu on November 24, 2025, according to the Ministry of Mines.

The Ministry, in a press release, said on Sunday that the event will be led by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal & Mines, and will be graced by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, reflecting strong Centre-State partnership and the strategic importance of this initiative for the region.

This milestone marks a significant step in advancing the mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) in 2015, the release added.

It is also the first mining block auction taking place in the Union Territory since these reforms, signalling a shift toward transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable development in the mineral sector, the ministry stated.

A total of seven limestone blocks, covering approximately 314 hectares, have been identified across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch. Categorised under UNFC G3 and G4 exploration stages, these deposits hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone critical to cement manufacturing, construction, and other industrial applications.

The auction will be conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, enabling the Central Government to facilitate the process in cases where State or Union Territory administrations face procedural limitations. This approach reflects the principles of cooperative federalism, ensuring timely implementation and reform execution.

The Ministry of Mines is committed to carrying out a transparent, technology-enabled and competitive auction process, with a strong focus on sustainable mining aligned with national environmental guidelines, the release added.

This initiative is expected to pave the way for job creation, revenue growth, industrial expansion, and new economic opportunities for local communities -- advancing Jammu & Kashmir's development trajectory and contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the ministry further added. (ANI)

