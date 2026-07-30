J.P. Morgan Private Bank Earns Record 10 Accolades at The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards 2026

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Hong Kong, July 30: J.P. Morgan Private Bank today announced it has earned 10 accolades at The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards 2026, marking an outstanding result for the firm in Asia-Pacific and more than doubling its total wins from the previous year.

Advertisement

Among the top recognitions, J.P. Morgan Private Bank was named Asia's Best Private Bank, Best Private Bank for UHNWIs - Asia, and Best Private Bank for Family Office, UHNWIs - Asia. Harshika Patel, Chief Executive Officer of J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Asia, was honored as Asia Private Banker of the Year.

Advertisement

"Winning across so many categories from The Asset underscores our focus on setting the benchmark for wealth management in Asia-Pacific," said Harshika Patel, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Asia. "Our strength lies in our ability to deliver the full breadth of the firm to our clients - seamlessly bridging our first-class private banking advisory with the institutional strength of our Investment Bank and Asset Management businesses. In a dynamic market environment, our focus remains on leveraging the full power of our unmatched global platform to help ultra-high-net-worth families preserve, grow, and transition their wealth across generations."

Transforming Volatility into Competitive Edge

Advertisement

Key factors/contributors behind the firm's sweeping award's results recognized by The Asset's panel of judges include:

- Regional Hub Footprint: Earning top honors for UHNW client service across Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong - where the firm was recognized for its century-long experience connecting clients to international markets.

- Family Office Leadership and Cross-Divisional Synergy via 23 Wall: Delivering institutional-grade solutions to family offices and leveraging the firm's 23 Wall platform as a cross-divisional bridge connecting UHNW clients directly with the powerhouse capabilities of J.P. Morgan's commercial and investment bank.

- AI-Enhanced High-Touch Model: Combining proprietary, AI-powered digital platforms with high-touch advisory expertise, sophisticated hybrid advisory, and specialized lending against complex assets.

- Leading Private Investment Access: Delivering consistent alpha generation across private equity, credit, and real assets through superior deal sourcing, deep manager access, institutional-grade research, and disciplined cross-cycle selection.

- Philanthropic & Legacy Impact: Defining regional leadership in impact investing and philanthropy by pairing a global network with localized expertise to create bespoke, cross-border strategies and multi-generational legacy planning.

Considered among Asia-Pacific's premier marks of distinction in wealth management and private banking, The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards evaluate financial institutions through an independent editorial process assessing client feedback, market standing, and data analytics produced by Asset Benchmark Research.

Complete List of J.P. Morgan Private Bank 2026 Wins:

- Asia's Best Private Bank

- Asia's Best Private Bank for UHNWIs

- Asia Private Banker of the Year: Harshika Patel, CEO of PB Asia Pacific

- Asia's Best Bank for Investment Solutions, Alternatives

- Asia's Best Private Bank for Family Office (UHNWIs)

- Asia's Best Private Bank for Impact Investing

- Australia's Best Private Bank for UHNWIs

- Hong Kong Best Private Bank for UHNWIs

- Singapore's Best Private Bank for UHNWIs

- Singapore's Best Private Bank for Philanthropy

About J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides customized financial advice to help wealthy clients and their families achieve their goals through an elevated experience. Clients of the Private Bank work with dedicated teams of specialists that bring their investments and financial assets together into one comprehensive strategy, leveraging the global resources of J.P. Morgan across planning, investing, lending, banking, philanthropy, family office management, fiduciary services, special advisory services and more. The Private Bank oversees more than $3.8 trillion in client assets globally (as of 6/30/2026). More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available at privatebank.jpmorgan.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)