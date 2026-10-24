Jagadguru Nigrahacharya Swami announces for Nigraha Praveshika

Jagadguru Nigrahacharya Shri Bhagavatananda Guru is preparing to bring out ‘Nigraha Praveshika’, a forthcoming Sanskrit work with Hindi translation that seeks to document the philosophy and scriptural foundations of the Nigraha Sampradaya, a relatively little-documented Shakta tradition. The book is currently in its final-draft stage, with its publication and launch dates yet to be announced.

According to information provided by his representatives, the manuscript draws upon references from more than 1,600 rare and authentic scriptures. According to the media representatives of Swami Nigrahacharya, this book is going to be a timeless milestone in fields of ancient Shakta research and Tantragam practices. It is also intended to serve as a key reference for followers of the Sampradaya and researchers studying its nearly extinct but distinctive Nigrahagama tradition.

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Shri Bhagavatananda Guru was consecrated as Jagadguru Nigrahacharya during an Amba Yajna in mid-March 2026 by his Guru, Swami Amritananda Saraswati Ji (a senior seer of Bama Khepa lineage from Tara Pitha) and also later recieved recognition and honor from Shri Kashi Vidwat Dharma Parishad. The Nigraha Sampradaya traces its lineage to Jagadguru Bhagwan Shri Siddhanatha, its first Acharya, and identifies Kamrupa Kamakhya in Assam as its present seat. Kubjika Nigraheshwari Devi is its supreme deity of worship.

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Alongside his religious scholarship, Shri Bhagavatananda Guru has drawn attention for his scriptural disagreements with prominent religious figures. His published work ‘Uttara Kanda Prasanga Evam Samnyasadhikar Vimarsha’, released in 2020, addresses positions associated with Jagadguru Rambhadracharya of Tulsi Peeth, including questions concerning the Uttara Kanda and ascetic authority. His representatives also describe him as the author of two books challenging Rambhadracharya’s interpretations as the second book in this series was called 'Moorakh Hriday Na Chet'. Both books are facing legal cases in magistrate courts of Kanpur and Basti.

Swami Nigrahacharya has additionally issued a boycott letter against Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati, Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth in connection with a controversy concerning the Varna of Vedic Rishis and Shakadwipiya Brahmanas, according to his representatives. However Swami Nigrahacharya got the support of Shri Kashi Vidwat Parishat's members and also of many scholars like Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Pitha Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Swami Brahmananda Saraswati and Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Swami Vidyabhaskar Maharaj over these controversies. These positions form part of wider debates over scriptural interpretation, religious authority and traditional practice.

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His public profile also includes the series ‘Mlechchha Raaj’ and media appearances, including coverage of a dispute involving Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. With ‘Nigraha Praveshika’, Shri Bhagavatananda Guru aims to place the Nigraha Sampradaya’s teachings and textual heritage before a wider readership. The forthcoming publication is expected to provide a consolidated resource for those interested in its religious and philosophical traditions.

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