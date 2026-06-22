Jagdale Announces Exclusive Licensing Rights for the Argentina Football Association in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Jagdale Industries Private Limited (Jagdale) today announced its association with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) as the Official Licensee in India. This strategic collaboration brings together the global legacy of Argentine football and Jagdale's enduring commitment to excellence and innovation, marking an important milestone in the company's journey of creating meaningful value through trusted relationships and responsible business practices. The flagship products include DART® Tablet, a trusted analgesic for the effective symptomatic relief of pain and fever, reflecting Jagdale's commitment to delivering Speed & Accuracy in patient care. The portfolio also features MULMINA®, a Ready-to-Drink nutritional immunity booster beverage and ONEL®, a scientifically formulated hydration beverage.

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As one of the world's most respected football federations, AFA represents a rich sporting legacy, global recognition, and a strong international presence. Leveraging this association, Jagdale plans to introduce a series of engagement-led initiatives designed to strengthen relationships with healthcare professionals, chemists, institutional customers, and sales teams. These initiatives will create unique opportunities for recognition, participation, and deeper stakeholder engagement across the organization's business network.

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Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Nagaraja Rao Jagdale, Chairman & Managing Director, Jagdale Industries Private Limited, said, "We are immensely proud to commence this association with the Argentina Football Association, one of the most celebrated football institutions in the world. This Licensing collaboration represents a significant milestone in Jagdale's journey and reflects our enduring commitment to our vision of 'Excellence Through Quality & Innovation.' At Jagdale, we have always believed in creating meaningful value through trusted relationships, innovative thinking, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The passion and winning spirit that the Argentina Football Association embodies resonate strongly with the values that have guided our organization over the years." Speaking on the partnership, Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Argentina Football Association said, "We are delighted to welcome Jagdale Industries as an Official Licensee of the Argentine Football Association in India. Their standing in the Indian healthcare and wellness sector, combined with their commitment to excellence and innovation, makes them an ideal partner as AFA continues to grow its presence in one of the world's most dynamic markets." Adding to this, Pranav Mani Chinnaswamy, President - Middle East and India, Druid Sport, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Jagdale Industries into the AFA family in India as an Official Licensee. Jagdale is a company with deep roots in Indian healthcare and a genuine commitment to the communities they serve. As AFA's exclusive commercial representative in the Indian Subcontinent, Druid Sport is proud to have helped facilitate this association ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026." Combining AFA’s global stature with Jagdale’s market expertise, the collaboration aims to build a strong, enduring presence for the Argentine football brand among India’s expanding football community.

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