Jagrit Gandotra Promoted as Chief Business Officer of Aion-Tech Solutions - The Rise of a Modern Sales Technology Leader

New Delhi [India], July 5: Aion-Tech Solutions, a leading organisation in enterprise sales technology, has announced the promotion of Jagrit Gandotra as its Chief Business Officer - Global Sales. With nearly 18 years of experience in the global SaaS and enterprise solutions industry, Jagrit steps into this role at a time of rapid growth and strategic transformation for the company.

Under his leadership, Aion-Tech has once again secured its position as the Number 1 partner for Tableau (Salesforce) and Alteryx, for the third consecutive year, reflecting his strong focus on consultative selling, partner ecosystems, and value-driven execution, the third addition to the portfolio being Freshworks.

From Sales Floor to Global Strategy

Jagrit began his career as an account executive in a competitive SaaS environment and steadily climbed the ranks, holding strategic positions at global giants such as British Sky Broadcasting, Virgin Media, and WNS. He holds an MSc in International Business from Birmingham City University, UK.

Reflecting on his early years, he says, "I still remember cold-calling with a script in one hand and coffee in the other. Those years built my foundation."

Today, Jagrit leads a globally distributed sales and business organization, managing multimillion-dollar deals, deepening customer relationships, and expanding strategic partnerships.

Expansion into UAE and Future-Ready Vision

In FY25, Jagrit is spearheading Aion-Tech's expansion into the UAE, establishing a new business operation to strengthen the company's regional footprint. His forward-thinking vision includes embedding sustainability KPIs, advancing hybrid customer engagement models, and promoting purpose-led storytelling across client interactions.

"The sales leader of tomorrow must think like a strategist, act like a coach, and serve like a partner," he stated.

People-Centric Leadership

Under his leadership, Aion-Tech Solutions has consistently outperformed year-on-year targets, primarily through its consultative sales approach and partnership-led licensing model. But beyond performance, Jagrit has fostered a strong internal culture built on trust, well-being, and purpose.

Known for his empathetic leadership style, Jagrit introduced several initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as transitioning the sales team to a remote-first model, implementing mental wellness programs, and adopting flexible KPIs.

He is also a strong advocate for inclusive leadership and mentorship, having launched internal programs that pair junior employees with senior leaders to cultivate future talent. Many of his mentees have since moved into senior leadership roles.

A Transformational Leader for a New Era

Jagrit's commitment marks a strategic shift for Aion-Tech Solutions as it continues to scale globally. His strategic mind, coupled with his unwavering focus to merge business performance with human-centric leadership is positioning Aion-Tech not just as a market leader, but as a model for sustainable and ethical business growth.

As the business landscape redefines success through data, empathy, and impact, Jagrit Gandotra is poised to lead the next phase of growth, not just by closing deals, but by opening doors.

