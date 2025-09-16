DT
Home / Business / Jain Constructions expands portfolio with new residential and commercial projects across Hyderabad

Jain Constructions expands portfolio with new residential and commercial projects across Hyderabad

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Sep 16, 2025 IST
VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16: Hyderabad-based Jain Constructions, one of the city's established real estate developers, has announced the expansion of its portfolio with a series of ongoing residential and commercial projects. With 38 completed projects and over 25 years of experience, the company has built a reputation for timely delivery, quality construction and transparent practices.

Residential Developments

The company's residential pipeline features multiple large-scale projects across key growth corridors:

- Jain's Central Park East (Narapally, Uppal): Four 18-floor towers offering 2&3 bedroom apartments sized 1,380-2,220 sq ft, along with a modern clubhouse and landscaped amenities.

- Jain Fairmount The ARC (Gandimaisamma, Dundigal): Two towers with 274 units, comprising 2 & 3 bedroom homes (1,440-2,360 sq ft), designed to combine connectivity with lifestyle comforts.

- Jains Fairmount Sri Ram Garden 2 (Kompally, Gundlapochampally): A community-focused project with spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments (1,170-2,780 sq ft) set in a serene residential environment.

- Jain Pramukh Samriddhi Towers (Shamshabad, Satamrai): A premium gated development featuring three 27-floor towers with 3, 4 & 5 bedroom apartments (3,260-6,555 sq ft), a 60,000 sq ft clubhouse, multi-level parking and over 60 lifestyle amenities.

Commercial Projects

The company is also strengthening its commercial real estate presence:

- RNK Capital Park By Jains (Narapally, Uppal): A G+5 commercial complex equipped with two-level parking, 24x7 power backup and infrastructure suitable for office and retail establishments.

- Jains Balaji Big Town (Malkajgiri): A large-scale development offering more than three lakh sq ft of flexible commercial space in a high-density location.

Company Outlook

Commenting on the company's vision, Jain Constructions said it remains committed to building "not just spaces, but communities" by focusing on design, functionality and long-term value creation for both homebuyers and businesses.

With Hyderabad witnessing sustained demand for both residential and commercial developments, the company is positioning itself to contribute to the city's evolving urban landscape.

For further information, visit www.jainconstructions.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
