Jain Housing Gives You More Living Space - 70% Carpet Area Guaranteed!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Imagine entering your new apartment and realizing the rooms feel more spacious than expected. The master bedroom easily fits your king-size bed with walking space around it. The living area comfortably hosts family gatherings. This isn't just wishful thinking - this is what happens when you get 70% carpet area instead of the usual 62-66% that most builders offer.

For decades, homebuyers across India have faced a quiet disappointment. After investing their hard-earned money in what was promised as their dream home, they discover that a significant portion of their apartment's area goes toward spaces they can't use - thick walls, oversized corridors, and expansive common areas.

Advertisement

"At Jain Housing, we all ask a simple question: Why should families pay for space they can't live in? While most developers offer just 62-66% carpet area, we knew we had to do better. That's why we made a clear and conscious decision to guarantee a minimum of 70% carpet area in all our projects. Because every family deserves a home where the space they pay for is the space they enjoy every day," says Sachin Metha, Managing Director of Jain Housing.

This space advantage compounds over time in multiple ways. When reselling, Jain Housing properties command premium valuations because potential buyers can immediately see and feel the spaciousness. In rental markets, tenants consistently prefer and pay more for homes where the space meets their needs.

Advertisement

Engineering the 70% Difference: How Jain Housing Delivers

Achieving this industry-leading carpet area requires innovation at every stage of development. Jain Housing's team of over 400 professionals - including some of South India's most experienced architects and structural engineers - has developed proprietary approaches to space optimization that have become benchmarks in the industry.

This technical excellence is paired with rigorous quality control. Every Jain Housing project undergoes multiple space audits during construction to ensure the promised carpet area is delivered without compromise. These measurements are then clearly documented in sale agreements, giving buyers unprecedented transparency about what they're purchasing.

The RERA Advantage: Protecting Buyer Interests

At Jain Housing, they commit to transparency, extending a strict adherence to RERA regulations across all their projects. In an environment where many builders obscure true measurements behind complex terminology, they provide clear, standardized documentation of carpet areas that match marketing promises. This regulatory compliance provides buyers with an additional layer of protection and peace of mind.

Over their 37-year journey, they've delivered homes to more than 20,000 families across South India. What sets them apart isn't just their experience or reputation - it's their commitment to ensuring that when you buy a home, you're getting every inch of space you pay for.

From luxury developments to family-oriented communities in emerging neighborhoods, every Jain Housing property reflects this unwavering commitment to delivering true value.

As you explore options for your new home, you are warmly invited to visit their projects or check out their website www.jainhousing.com and experience the Jain Housing difference firsthand. See how an extra upto 8% of living space can transform not just your home, but your quality of life.

For more information visit www.jainhousing.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)