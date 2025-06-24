DT
Jain Housing's Seven 77: A Home That Appreciates - 15 Lakhs in 45 Days

Jain Housing's Seven 77: A Home That Appreciates - 15 Lakhs in 45 Days

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24: In a market where real estate is often about either lifestyle or returns, Seven 77 by Jain Housing is proving it can deliver both. Located in the heart of Perungudi, OMR, this ready to move in lake - view apartment community is gaining attention not just for its quality of life, but for the clear and rapid value it's delivering to homeowners.

The numbers speak for themselves: buyers at Seven 77 have seen property appreciation of up to ₹15 lakhs in just 45 days. It's not just a home, it's a high-performing investment in one of Chennai's most promising growth corridors.

Advertisement

Designed for modern families, Jains Seven 77 offers spacious 2 BHK apartments and 3 BHK apartments with two living rooms, featuring premium finishes and serene lake views. Residents enjoy access to over 80 thoughtfully curated amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, and sports courts, fulfilling every lifestyle need with ease.

Situated within minutes of key IT parks like Global Infocity, WTC Chennai, TIDEL Park, and DLF Downtown, Seven 77 offers unmatched connectivity for working professionals. The project is also surrounded by premier educational institutions such as MNM Jain College, Montfort Matriculation, St. Pius, and The Indian Public School, making it a strong choice for families as well.

Advertisement

It is also just 15 minutes from prime city hubs like Adyar, Besant Nagar, Kotturpuram, and Velachery, ensuring seamless access to the city's best.

From shopping hubs like Phoenix Marketcity, BSR Mall, and Decathlon, to trusted healthcare centers including Apollo Speciality and Gem Hospital, every necessity is just minutes away.

With its rare combination of location advantage, livability, and real-time value appreciation.

When homes start appreciating even before possession, it's a clear sign of investor confidence and real market momentum. Seven 77 is more than a residential community. It stands as a testament to how thoughtful design and prime location can drive tangible returns, says Sachin Mehta, Managing Director of Jain Housing.

About Jain Housing

With a footprint across South India and a track record spanning over 35 years, Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd. is among the region's long standing players in mid to premium residential development. Jain Seven 77 is widely recognized for pioneering a 70% carpet area policy, aiming to deliver more usable space to homeowners.

More details available at: www.jainhousing.com | 044 4949 4477

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

