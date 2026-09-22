Jaipur Capital Acquires India’s Second-Largest OEM Sanitaryware Manufacturing Facility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: Jaipur Capital has acquired the manufacturing business and select assets of Global Ceramics Private Limited through an asset transfer transaction. Manufacturing operations will be carried out through Melozzo Living Limited, a bathroom and home solutions company.

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The transaction includes Global Ceramics 20-acre manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, with approximately 900,000 sq ft of built-up area. The facility has existing plant machinery and infrastructure for sanitaryware manufacturing. The facility currently has a production capacity of approximately 62 metric tonnes, with the potential to increase capacity to approximately 124 metric tonnes, subject to operational expansion. The acquisition brings an existing manufacturing operation under the new ownership structure, with scope for additional production capacity.

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Global Ceramics has manufactured sanitaryware for its own brands and undertaken OEM manufacturing for established Indian and international brands. The business also has existing relationships with brands and vendors. GCware products will continue to be manufactured at the Neemrana facility under the new operating arrangement.

The acquisition comes amid a period of expansion in India’s construction sector. According to the State of the Project Economy 2026 report by Foundamental, India is expected to account for 14.1% of global construction growth by volume between 2020 and 2030, compared with 26.1% for China and 11.1% for the United States.

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Melozzo Living intends to serve the domestic market through the Neemrana manufacturing facility and explore opportunities in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Vikas Johari, Director, Jaipur Capital, said, “The transaction provides an established manufacturing platform in Neemrana with existing infrastructure, production capabilities and industry relationships. Our focus is on building on this base, including expanding capacity and developing the business across domestic and selected international markets.”

Niraj Gupta, Managing Director, Global Ceramics Private Limited, said, “We are pleased to have concluded this transaction with Jaipur Capital. The manufacturing facility and capabilities developed by Global Ceramics provide an established foundation for the next phase of operations. We are also pleased that GCware products will continue to be manufactured at the facility under the new arrangement.”

Jaipur Capital is a Singapore-headquartered strategic investment and holding platform with interests across media, digital, technology, services and emerging consumer businesses. Through its portfolio companies and investments, the broader group has operations across India, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the United States.

Melozzo Living Limited is a bathroom & home solutions company focused on bringing together international design, premium products and Indian manufacturing capabilities. The company plans to develop a portfolio spanning locally manufactured and internationally sourced bathroom solutions for customers in India and other strategic markets.

Global Ceramics Private Limited has been engaged in the manufacture of sanitaryware products from its manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The company has manufactured products under its own brands, including GCware, as well as undertaken OEM manufacturing for established brands in the Indian and international markets.

Website - https://www.foundamental.com/perspectives/state-of-the-project-economy-2026

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