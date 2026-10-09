Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre & Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre – Managed by ACCOR announces the appointment of Mr. Vikas Sood as General Manager

India PR Distribution

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9: With over 29 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Mr. Vikas Sood brings a strong background in luxury hospitality, hotel operations and the MICE industry, with extensive experience in convention and exhibition business. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading hospitality brands including The Leela, ACCOR, Marriott International, Hyatt and Taj Hotels, taking on leadership roles across hotel and convention centre operations.

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Vikas brings extensive experience with ACCOR, having built his career across leading convention hotels and large-scale hospitality operations. His journey has included significant exposure to large conventions, exhibitions, corporate events and international programmes, with a strong understanding of managing complex hotel and convention centre operations.

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His experience across Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre and The Leela Gandhinagar has given him a deep understanding of large-scale events, operational excellence and delivering seamless guest experiences.

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His experience in the convention and exhibition business includes managing high-profile events and programmes such as G20, Semicon, PEDICON, DefExpo and other large-scale conferences and exhibitions. His understanding of venue operations, guest movement, event requirements and the integration of hospitality with convention business has been an important part of his professional journey.

He has also been recognised for his contribution to the hospitality industry and was named GM of the Year at the Culinary Innovation Awards 2024. Beyond his professional interests, he enjoys travelling, exploring different cultures and discovering diverse culinary experiences.

Bringing a wealth of industry experience, Vikas is recognised for his extensive expertise in the MICE industry, with strong experience across exhibition and convention business, large-scale medical events and hospitality operations.

In his new role as General Manager, Vikas will oversee the operations of Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre and JECC, with a focus on the integrated hotel and convention centre business. His experience across luxury hospitality and large-scale convention operations will support the complex in strengthening its position as a destination for exhibitions, conventions, MICE, weddings and other large-format events.

About Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre and JECC - Managed by ACCOR

The complex is conveniently located just 15-minute drive from Jaipur International Airport. Featuring 226 modern premium rooms and suites, grand ballroom equipped with advanced technology to host world class events with 12 meeting rooms, poolside area and the all-day dining restaurant, Food Exchange, offers a delightful experience for both business and leisure travellers.

Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) adjacent to the hotel is seamlessly connected to the hotel having one of the largest pillarless exhibition, convention, and entertainment venues, spanning 42 acres. Exhibition hall span over 2.5 Lacs Sq.ft with seating capacity of over 18,000 and largest parking space accommodating 3000 cars. Together, NJCC and JECC- managed by ACCOR, create a sprawling complex ideal for MICE, weddings, and tailored events.

For more information click: https://surl.li/otrflm

For media queries, contact

Samiran Roy

Marketing & Communication Manager

NJCC & JECC-Managed by ACCOR

+91 92160 10239

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