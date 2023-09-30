Jalan-Kalrock Consortium infuses additional Rs 100 cr in Jet Airways

PTI

Mumbai, September 29

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the revival of grounded carrier Jet Airways, on Friday said it has infused an additional Rs 100 crore in the airline as per the court-approved resolution plan.

With this, the consortium has “fulfilled” its total financial commitment of Rs 350 crore to revive the airline, which would pave the way for it to take over the ownership of Jey Airways, JKC (Jalan Kalrock-Consortium) said.

JKC also said it is expecting the airline to be up and running next year with the launch date likely to be announced in the next few days. Jet Airways has not flown since April 17, 2019.

“JKC today completed an additional infusion of 100 crore, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to a successful resurgence of Jet Airways,” the consortium said.

