Jalna Health Camp Led by Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala Benefits More Than 200 Patients

New Delhi [India], October 7: A community health camp organised by Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna, offered medical consultations and health guidance to more than 200 patients. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala and aimed to encourage timely medical attention, preventive care, and informed treatment decisions.

During the camp, patients were examined and given an opportunity to discuss their health concerns with medical professionals. The consultations focused on understanding each patient’s condition and identifying suitable treatment options. Rather than recommending surgery as an immediate solution, the medical team placed emphasis on diagnosis, guidance, and treatment-based care wherever appropriate.

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One of the key outcomes of the initiative was that nearly 100 patients in Jalna were able to avoid surgery after receiving timely medical advice. Following their examinations, these patients were guided toward alternative treatment options and advised to continue their care under proper medical supervision. The outcome highlighted the importance of seeking expert advice before deciding on any surgical procedure.

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The health camp was organised in connection with Agrasen Jayanti programmes. Through the initiative, Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna, sought to make healthcare guidance more accessible and create greater awareness about the importance of regular medical check-ups.

Many people delay medical consultations because they are unaware of early warning signs or assume that treatment will necessarily involve surgery. A detailed examination can help patients understand their condition and learn whether it can be managed through medicines, therapy, lifestyle changes, or other non-surgical options. The camp aimed to address this gap by providing patients with access to consultation and practical medical guidance.

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Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala emphasised the value of proper diagnosis and timely treatment. Her approach focused on helping patients understand their health concerns and make responsible decisions based on professional advice. The initiative also promoted the idea that preventive healthcare can help identify health problems at an early stage and reduce the possibility of complications later.

The programme received support from Sangita Mukesh Gupta, Sonal Sunil Mittal, Preeti Pawar Garg, Anita Sunil Goyal, Neeta Narender Bansal, and Dr. Nishant Goyal. Their participation contributed to the outreach and coordination of the camp and encouraged more residents to benefit from the programme.

The organisers thanked the medical team, volunteers, supporters, and residents of Jalna for their cooperation. The active participation of the community played an important role in making the initiative successful and ensuring that a large number of patients received medical attention.

The camp was not merely a routine check-up drive. It created an opportunity for patients to receive personal guidance, better understand their medical needs, and learn about treatment choices. It also promoted a more informed and patient-centred approach to healthcare.

With more than 200 patients examined and nearly 100 surgeries avoided through timely consultation, the initiative made a meaningful contribution to community healthcare in Jalna. The efforts of Agarwal Samaj Jalna and Agr Madhavi Group, Jalna, under the guidance of Dr. Surabhi Dhanawala, demonstrated how medical expertise and community participation can work together to support public health.

The programme delivered a clear message: proper examination, early consultation, and informed treatment can help people protect their health and avoid unnecessary medical procedures. It was a significant step toward creating a healthier, more aware, and better-informed society.

Website: https://dhanwala.com/

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