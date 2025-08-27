PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: In a joint effort to close the gender gap in graduate business education, Jamboree Education has partnered with the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) to encourage more women to pursue programs like the MBA, Master in Management (MiM), and other related degrees.

This collaboration brings together Jamboree's expertise in test prep and admissions with GMAC's research and insights on global trends in business education. The goal: to make business school more accessible, appealing, and attainable for women across India and beyond.

Where Things Stand Today

While progress has been made, women are still underrepresented in many MBA and MiM classrooms.

-On average, women make up about 42% of full-time MBA students globally, according to Forte Foundation data. That's a big improvement over past years, but still short of parity.

-Some schools are leading the way: George Washington University has a class that's 65% women, and schools like Oxford Said, Johns Hopkins Carey, and Cambridge Judge are at or near the 50% mark.

-In India and Asia, business schools have seen encouraging growth, but the overall numbers still lag behind those in Europe and North America.

-Interestingly, women are showing stronger interest in specialized master's programs like MiM, Marketing, and Finance, where female enrollment is often above 50%.

What the Partnership Aims to Do

In order to give women candidates a boost in their MBA journeys, GMAC and Jamboree have collaborated to provide important tools to those who sign up for their Women Leadership Through MBA program:

-Up to ₹5000 off on GMAT prep

-1-week free GMAT prep LMS access

-Free scholarship & financial aid guides

-₹1250 Amazon voucher upon GMAT registration

Why It Matters

Based on publicly available data, out of the 2024 Fortune 500 women CEOs, 33% held MBAs, up from 21% in 2019. But access and encouragement still aren't equal, especially in emerging markets. By helping more women apply to, prepare for, and succeed in these programs, Jamboree and GMAC hope to strengthen the leadership pipeline and bring more gender diversity to boardrooms, startups, and social enterprises around the world.

Women aspiring to make a mark in the business world - sign up today and get a head start in your journey!

About the Organizations

Jamboree Education is one of India's leading education consultancies, with over 30 years of experience helping students prepare for exams like the GMAT, GRE, SAT, and get admitted to top universities globally.

GMAC is the global organization behind the GMAT exam and a leading source of research and support for business schools and prospective students worldwide.

