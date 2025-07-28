Jamboree Education Turns 32: Celebrating Dreams and Global Careers

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 28: Jamboree Education, a name synonymous with test prep and study-abroad success, celebrates a major milestone today: 32 years of helping students achieve their higher-education dreams.

Since starting out in 1993, Jamboree has guided over 2,20,000 students on their journey to top universities around the world. From getting top scores on the GMAT, GRE, SAT, TOEFL, and IELTS, to receiving admits from the Ivy League and other elite institutions, the last three decades have been nothing short of extraordinary.

"When we started Jamboree, it was with a simple goal: to give Indian students the best possible support in their study-abroad journey," said Vineet Gupta, co-founder of Jamboree Education. "32 years later, seeing the impact we've made across scores, careers, and lives, is both humbling and inspiring."

A Legacy of Results, A Future of Possibilities

Jamboree's track record speaks for itself: with 2,20,000+ successful students, 40+ Ivy League admits every year, highest number of GMAT 705+ scorers, highest number of SAT 1500+ scorers, highest number of GRE 320+ scorers, 300+ award-winning teachers, admissions experts with 30+ years of experience, and 30+ centres opened across India and Nepal over the years.

Behind every statistic is a student who dared to dream big, and a team that supported them every step of the way.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

Over the years, Jamboree has evolved with the changing demands of the higher-education framework, maximising efforts to give students what they need to tackle newer challenges. The institute has integrated AI-powered test analytics, precise performance insights, online classes, and personalized study plans to support today's hybrid learners. Its admission counselling arm has helped place students in Ivy League and top-tier institutions including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, INSEAD, LBS, and more.

For three decades, Jamboree has been a one-stop solution for dreamers. The institute's holistic approach mimics that of top universities worldwide, and that perhaps is why their students have been so successful over the years.

Anniversary Offer: Flat ₹3200 Off Across All Products

To mark this special occasion, Jamboree is offering a flat ₹3200 discount on all its courses and counselling services. Whether you're just starting your prep or planning your applications, now is the perfect time to get started.

What's on Offer:

-GMAT Prep: Flexible learning modes (online, offline, self-paced, or one-on-one)

-GRE Prep: Personalized guidance to help you reach your target score

-SAT Prep: Proven strategies to help you break the 1500 barrier

-Admissions Counselling: Complete support from profile development to SOPs, interviews, visas, and even education loans

At its core, Jamboree has always been more than just a coaching institute. It's a community built on trust, results, and an unshakable belief in the power of education. As it steps into its 33rd year, Jamboree continues to stand by its mission: helping students go farther than they ever imagined.

Celebrate with Jamboree. Start your journey today.

Visit www.jamboreeindia.com to learn more and claim your anniversary offer.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)