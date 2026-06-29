Jamco Interiors Expands India Footprint with New Engineering Center of Excellence in Bengaluru

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: Jamco Interiors, a global leader in aircraft interior products, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Engineering Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, marking the company's strategic expansion into India and reinforcing its commitment to advancing next-generation aircraft cabin innovation. By establishing advanced product engineering capabilities in Bengaluru, Jamco Interiors aims to contribute to Karnataka's continued leadership in aerospace innovation and high-value engineering.

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The Bengaluru Engineering Center of Excellence has been established as a key part of Jamco Interiors' global engineering network, undertaking complete product ownership across the aircraft interior development lifecycle - from concept design and systems architecture to detailed engineering, certification support, validation, and manufacturing collaboration for leading aircraft manufacturers and airlines worldwide. The Center also houses a dedicated product showcase featuring Jamco Interiors' portfolio of aircraft interior solutions, including lavatories, galleys, seating systems, window shades, and flight deck interior components, while creating opportunities for Karnataka's engineering talent to contribute directly to globally certified aerospace programmes.

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The inauguration was attended by Mr. Hiroshi Nawata, Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru, Mr. Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, alongside senior industry leaders and stakeholders. Their presence reflected the growing depth of India-Japan industrial collaboration and the strong support of Karnataka's leadership for advancing aerospace innovation and high-value engineering investments in the state.

The Bengaluru Engineering Center of Excellence forms part of Jamco Interiors' broader long-term commitment to India. Recently, the company announced plans to invest more than US$150 million in the country over the coming years to strengthen its aerospace engineering capabilities. Over and above the investment mentioned above, Jamco Interiors intends to source significant amount of piece parts from India. Bengaluru center will also house integrated product teams to enable the sourcing. The investment underscores Jamco Interiors' confidence in India's talent ecosystem, growing aviation market, and increasing role as a strategic hub within the company's global operations.

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Jamco Interiors holds leading global positions across widebody aircraft cabin interiors, supplying approximately 50% of the world's widebody lavatories, including 100% on the Boeing 787 and 777, and approximately 40% of the world's widebody galleys, including 100% on the Boeing 787, along with ICE Galleys on the Airbus A350.

The announcement comes amid unprecedented growth in global aviation and rising demand for smarter, lighter, safer, and more passenger-centric cabin experience. As airlines increasingly compete on customer experience and operational efficiency, aircraft interiors are becoming a critical area of innovation, influencing passenger comfort, sustainability, safety, compliance, and airline economics.

Commenting on the inauguration, Kate Schaefer, Executive Chair & CEO, Jamco Interiors, said, "The future of aviation will be shaped not only by advances in aircraft technology but also by how passengers experience the journey. Airlines today recognise that cabin design plays a defining role in comfort, convenience, functionality, and brand differentiation. Establishing our Engineering Center of Excellence in Bengaluru strengthens our ability to innovate faster, collaborate more effectively with global customers, and develop next-generation cabin solutions that meet the evolving expectations of airlines and passengers worldwide. Bengaluru offers one of the most sophisticated aerospace engineering ecosystems anywhere in the world, making it a natural choice for Jamco Interiors' next phase of global growth."

Adding to this, Sanjeev Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Jamco Interiors, said, "Bengaluru has established itself as the heart of India's aerospace and engineering ecosystem, bringing together world-class talent, research institutions, and industry expertise. By establishing our Engineering Center of Excellence here, we are creating a foundation for long-term innovation, deeper product ownership, and enhanced engineering capabilities that meet the highest global standards of quality, certification, and operational excellence. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to India as a strategic engineering destination within Jamco Interiors' global network."

Jamco Interiors' global footprint spans Japan, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, the UAE, the Philippines, and Singapore. As a part of this network, Bengaluru's facility will establish itself as an important product engineering node, connecting Karnataka's aerospace talent ecosystem with some of the world's most advanced aircraft interior programmes. The center will support the development of globally certified products while creating opportunities for engineers to build expertise across design, certification, and product ownership. Over time, it will contribute to the continued evolution of Karnataka as one of Asia's leading aerospace engineering hubs.

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