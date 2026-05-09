Jan Suraksha schemes complete 11 years of providing social security cover

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Three flagship social security initiatives, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), completed 11 years of providing financial cover to the underserved sections of society.

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Launched on May 9, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these Jan Suraksha schemes were designed to offer affordable insurance and pension benefits to vulnerable populations.

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According to the Ministry of Finance, the schemes have significantly widened the financial safety net across the country. Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on X, highlighted that total enrolments have reached substantial milestones, with over 27 crore individuals registered under PMJJBY, 58 crore under PMSBY, and 9 crore under APY.

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The Ministry confirmed that as of April 29, 2026, PMJJBY recorded cumulative enrolments of more than 27.43 crore. The scheme, which provides a life insurance cover of two lakh rupees for death due to any cause, has facilitated significant financial support to beneficiaries.

On the PMJJBY scheme, the Finance Minister said that the scheme has settled claims worth more than Rs 21,500 crore for over 10.7 lakh families.

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The accidental insurance component, PMSBY, has also seen high adoption with 58.09 crore enrolments. This scheme offers accidental death and disability cover up to two lakh rupees for a premium of 20 rupees per annum.

Under the PMSBY scheme, Sitharaman said that the scheme has settled claims worth more than Rs 3,660 crore for over 1.84 lakh families.

"As we mark the 11th anniversary of the Jan Suraksha schemes, heartfelt appreciation for all the stakeholders, including field functionaries of banks and insurance companies, whose dedicated efforts have made these schemes a huge success," Sitharaman said.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized the role of technology in enhancing the reach of these services. He noted that the simplification of procedures has been a primary driver of the schemes' success.

On the occasion, Chaudhary said, "The objective of these schemes is to provide insurance coverage and pension support to the poorest of the poor. A key focus of the schemes has been digitisation and simplification of enrolment and claims. The launch of the online Jan Suraksha Portal has made it possible for citizens to enrol conveniently without visiting bank branches or post offices. Digitising the claims process has ensured faster settlements, enabling timely support to bereaved families when they need it the most."

The Atal Pension Yojana, which targets workers in the unorganised sector, has enrolled more than 9.04 crore individuals as of late April. The scheme provides a guaranteed minimum monthly pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60.

Finance Ministry data indicate that females constitute approximately 49 per cent of the total enrolments under this pension scheme, reflecting a broad demographic reach. (ANI)

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