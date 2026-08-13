Janhvi Kapoor Becomes the Face of Renaissance Goa Hotel

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Renaissance Goa hotel - part of Marriott Bonvoy has announced a collaboration with actor Janhvi Kapoor, marking a significant new chapter for the property. The collaboration brings together one of Indian cinema's most versatile contemporary actors with a hotel that has since opening in January 2026, positioned itself as a design-led address in Goa.

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The property's identity carries through its physical details: a cherry blossom installation in the lobby, brass orchids through the interiors and hand-carved sandstone florals recurring at unexpected turns, alongside a culinary programme and evening rituals that draw guests into the everyday rhythm of Goa. Its evenings are anchored by Evenings at Renaissance, a signature programme built around music, cocktails and conversation.

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Janhvi brought a distinctly childlike curiosity to her stay, drawn in by the hotel's architecture and interiors at every turn, taking genuine interest in the design details across the property. Dinner at Casa Limone, the hotel's Italian coastal restaurant, became a highlight of her time there and by evening, she was part of Evenings at Renaissance.

The campaign featuring Janhvi will present Renaissance Goa as a hotel best understood through its Stories of Discovery via its architecture, its design and its beverage & food experiences.

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"At Renaissance Goa, we believe the most memorable stays are those that spark discovery. From the outset, our vision was to create a place where every corner tells a story and every experience invites exploration. Janhvi embodied that spirit with genuine curiosity, making this collaboration a natural celebration of everything Renaissance stands for," said, Roopa Singh, General Manager, Renaissance Goa

"The property feels both playful and inviting, with every corner offering something unexpected. From the flowers and lemon-inspired details to the design of Casa Limone, there is a warmth and personality that runs throughout the experience," said Janhvi Kapoor. "By evening, the atmosphere shifts completely, becoming vibrant, lively and incredibly engaging."

More than a celebrity association, the collaboration marks the next chapter for Renaissance Goa as it establishes itself among Goa's leading design forward, lifestyle hospitality destinations, one guests are invited to discover for themselves.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Renaissance Goa Hotel

Nestled in the vibrant heart of North Goa, Renaissance Goa Hotel invites modern travelers to discover the destination beyond the expected. Inspired by the Renaissance Hotels brand philosophy of spontaneous discovery, this 133-room lifestyle hotel with 8000 sq. ft (approx.) adaptable event spaces, connects travellers to the spirit of the neighbourhood through its theatrical design, entertaining evening bar rituals, and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Located close to the region's most iconic beaches, nightlife, and cultural landmarks, the hotel offers thoughtfully curated experiences through its Navigator program, signature Evenings at Renaissance rituals, and distinctive dining destinations including The Bloom Kitchen, Casa Limone, Aerio, and R Lounge. Complemented by versatile event spaces, a rooftop infinity pool, wellness facilities, and warm, intuitive hospitality, Renaissance Goa Hotel is crafted for curious travelers seeking meaningful connections and unforgettable stories.

For more information, please visit www.renaissancegoa.com and stay connected on Facebook, and LinkedIn. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com

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