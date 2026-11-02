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Home / Business / Janhvi Kapoor brings her glamour and irresistible charm to endorse ENVY perfumes

Janhvi Kapoor brings her glamour and irresistible charm to endorse ENVY perfumes

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: Glamorous and charismatic, Janhvi Kapoor has a presence that commands attention, both on screen and off it. Janhvi Kapoor takes the centre stage as she shapes the new ad campaign for ENVY perfumes India’s fastest-growing perfume brand gaining popularity amongst the new audience.

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Born into Indian cinema royalty, Janhvi Kapoor has steadily carved a path distinctly her own. She has moved effortlessly between mainstream entertainment and character-driven cinema which has won accolades globally, establishing her as one of the most compelling young talents of her generation.

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Her influence extends far beyond the silver screen. Bold, glamorous and effortlessly stylish, Janhvi has emerged as a fashion icon with an appeal that transcends borders. From the grandeur of Indian couture to the runways of Paris Haute Couture Week, she moves seamlessly between timeless Indian elegance and contemporary global fashion, carving a distinctive style identity that resonates with audiences in India and around the world.

With her striking red-carpet appearances, trendsetting style and commanding social media presence, Janhvi holds a powerful place in young India's cultural imagination.

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Made for Moments That Stay With You

Rooted in the art of French perfumery, ENVY brings the allure of premium fragrances to the new generation. Crafted to boost confidence, spark chemistry and leave a lasting impression, ENVY believes a great fragrance does more than make you smell good. It makes you unforgettable.

For a generation that measures its personality in 'aura' points, ENVY is more than a fragrance. It is an expression of personal style, effortless charm and that undeniable pull that makes someone stand out.

ENVY's latest campaign, 'Nice Perfume', puts Janhvi Kapoor's glam quotient and irresistible charm at the heart of its story. Built around flirtatious chemistry and the intrigue of an unexpected encounter, the campaign explores how a great fragrance becomes the perfect conversation starter, sparking curiosity, compliments and an undeniable connection.

At its heart, 'Nice Perfume' captures how a simple compliment can turn an ordinary encounter into something memorable. With Janhvi Kapoor's magnetic presence leading the narrative and Varun Dhawan’s playful charm the campaign celebrates the spontaneity of modern chemistry, where fragrance does more than make an impression. It gives people a reason to notice each other.

Commenting on the new campaign and this association, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., said:

"ENVY has always been about an irresistible magnetic appeal. That spark of chemistry a great fragrance creates between people. Janhvi carries that undeniable charm naturally. With her as a brand ambassador, we can now tell that story from both sides. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for ENVY."

A New Chapter for ENVY

Janhvi's association marks a defining moment for ENVY as it strengthens its Eau de Parfum portfolio alongside its established deodorant business. Her influence across cinema, couture and popular culture brings a new dimension of glamour and desirability to the brand, while expanding its appeal among young women.

With Janhvi at the forefront, ENVY is embracing a more aspirational, fashion- and culture-led identity. The ambition is simple: to become a fragrance people choose not only for how it smells, but for how it makes them feel.

About ENVY

ENVY is a fragrance brand from Hamilton Sciences Pvt. Ltd., offering deodorants and perfumes. Rooted in the art of French perfumery and built around confidence, chemistry and memorable impressions, ENVY is expanding its fine-fragrance offering for a new generation of Indian consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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