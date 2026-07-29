Janitech Solutions Partners with Motorola Solutions to Strengthen Mission-Critical Communications in India

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 29: Janitech Solutions Private Limited, a leading provider of disaster resilience, homeland security, and public safety solutions, has partnered with Motorola Solutions as an Authorized Reseller and Systems Integrator. The partnership enables Janitech to bring Motorola's trusted communication technologies--including professional two-way radios, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), and body-worn cameras--to government agencies, defense organizations, and public safety departments across India.

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Founded by Managing Director Kashyap Jani, Janitech was built with a simple mission: to use technology that helps save lives and improves coordination when it matters most. As emergency response becomes more complex, reliable communication has become one of the most critical elements of any operation. This collaboration with Motorola Solutions is another step toward helping organizations build faster, safer, and more connected response systems.

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As part of the partnership, Janitech will design, deploy, and maintain Motorola's DMR Tier II and Tier III digital radio systems. The company will also integrate secure LTE-based Push-to-Talk solutions and body-worn camera systems, enabling teams in the field to communicate and share real-time information seamlessly.

By combining Motorola Solutions' secure communication technologies with Janitech's C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities, organizations gain a unified operational view that improves situational awareness and enables faster decision-making during emergencies and large-scale operations.

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Janitech provides complete end-to-end services, from system design and deployment to training, maintenance, and long-term support. Together with Motorola Solutions, the company aims to help government and critical infrastructure organizations build resilient, future-ready communication networks that keep teams connected when every second counts.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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