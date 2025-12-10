Janseva Samiti Marks 60 Years of Existence with Grand Celebrations at Shri M. D. Shah Mahila College of Arts & Commerce

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Established in 1965 with the guiding motto "Service to Society", Janseva Samiti proudly completes sixty years of dedicated service this year. Beginning with medical camps and the establishment of a public library, the Samiti soon recognised the need for a dedicated educational institution for women. This vision led to the founding of Shri M. D. Shah Mahila College of Arts and Commerce in 1968 at Malad, Mumbai, affiliated with SNDT Women's University. Later, in 1976, the Samiti expanded its educational initiatives with the establishment of Smt. T. S. Bafna Junior College of Arts and Commerce, further strengthening its mission of providing accessible and affordable education to the girl child. Supported generously by donors, the institution continues to empower communities and create brighter futures for young women.

Advertisement

The key leadership of Janseva Samiti comprises several senior office-bearers whose contributions have been instrumental in shaping the organisation's educational and social mission. Among them are late Shri P. U. Mehta and late Dr. Ram Barot, whose efforts remain foundational. The Samiti is currently led by Dr. Mohanbhai I. Patel, an industrialist and former Sheriff of Mumbai, who serves as President, along with Dr. Ranjan Maniar, a well-known medical practitioner and social worker, and Smt. Nisha Sagar Chopra, a celebrated fashion designer and philanthropist, who serve as Vice-Presidents. Together, they form the core leadership responsible for guiding the institutions and initiatives run by Janseva Samiti.

Advertisement

Aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat and the goal of skilling India's youth, the Dr. Mohanbhai I. Patel Institute of Vocational Studies was founded in 2000. The institute offers a diverse array of skill-based courses designed to prepare students for industry careers. Its programs include Interior Design, Fashion Design, Beauty & Wellness, Food & Beverage Management, Banking & Finance Training, Technology Trainer courses, Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE), along with various short-term vocational and soft-skills programs. These courses emphasise hands-on learning to ensure that students develop strong, job-ready skills.

As Janseva Samiti marks its Diamond Jubilee in 2025, it has curated an exciting lineup of celebratory events at the Dr. Mohanbhai Educational Campus, beginning on 16th December 2025. The inaugural day will feature the launch of the book "Mahadev Desai - Mahatma Gandhi's Good Fortune" and the intercollegiate competition Arthvichar. On 17th December, a Mental Health Awareness programme will be held to promote emotional and psychological wellbeing among students.

Advertisement

The celebrations on 18th December include the Alumni Meet, graced by alumna Ms. Shivangi Thakur, a senior journalist, followed by the launch of Neo Innovator, an initiative through which students will present their innovative ideas. On 19th December, the Samiti will host TARANG, an intercollegiate administrative staff competition, and inaugurate the 9th edition of AVAAHAN, a major sports event that brings together more than 100 colleges and over 1,000 players from across Maharashtra. AVAAHAN features both indoor and outdoor sports, including traditional games such as wrestling and kabaddi, for both girls and boys. The event continues on 20th and 21st December, accompanied by a talk from economist Dr. Manoranjan Sharma ,chief economist InformericsRating and a session by noted film critic Shri. Ashok Rane.

The celebrations conclude with Junior College Day on 22nd December and Degree College Day on 23rd December, featuring ISRO engineer Smt. Jeyanthi Rajesh as the chief guest.

Reflecting on this historic milestone, Dr. Mohanbhai Patel, President of Janseva Samiti, shares, "Celebrating sixty remarkable years of education and empowerment, our Diamond Jubilee stands as a tribute to the vision, dedication, and resilience that have shaped countless lives. Over the decades, we have remained steadfast in our mission to provide quality education to young women, particularly those from challenged backgrounds, helping them grow into confident, capable, and compassionate leaders. This milestone is not only a reflection of our past achievements, but also a celebration of the bright future we continue to build for our students--empowering them to contribute meaningfully to society and lead with purpose."

For more information, please visit - www.mdshahmahilacollege.ac.in.

Follow on Instagram - www.instagram.com/shri_m_d_shah_mahila_college.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)