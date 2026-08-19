Japan investment push to give big boost to UP manufacturing, create lakhs of jobs: Goyal

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A large delegation of more than 200 Indian industrialists and investors visiting Japan is expected to strengthen investment ties and give a major boost to manufacturing and job creation in Uttar Pradesh, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

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Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, Goyal said the delegation would include industry representatives, women entrepreneurs and startups and would engage with Japanese industry associations, chambers of commerce, investors and bankers.

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"I am delighted that we have such a large delegation of over 200 industrialists and investors coming to visit Uttar Pradesh and invest in Uttar Pradesh. This will give a big boost to manufacturing, this will create lakhs of jobs in Uttar Pradesh," Goyal said.

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He said the delegation's packed programme in Japan would further strengthen India-Japan relations and boost investment flows from Japan into India.

"I will be leading a very large, probably the largest delegation ever to leave the shores of India. More than 200 industry persons from all across the country, women entrepreneurs, startups, we will be meeting several industry associations, Chambers of Commerce, investors, bankers, a very packed calendar in Japan is slated to further strengthen the relations between Japan and India and will give a big boost to investments from Japan to India," Goyal said.

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Goyal also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, investment policies and law-and-order environment as factors that could support greater Japanese investment in the state.

He said the state, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, provides "very progressive and forward-leaning policies to promote investment and manufacturing", while its emphasis on law and order and discipline would be appreciated by Japanese investors.

The comments came during the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, being held from August 18 to 23, which is attended by more than 200 industrialists, chief executives, business leaders and policymakers from Japan. The Japanese delegation is led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki.

Nagasaki said the focus should now be on strengthening ties between private companies of the two countries.

"Japanese companies are eager to invest in Uttar Pradesh. We believe that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, we will be solidify this desire and give form to concrete partnerships," he said.

The Japanese governor added that while relations between the two governments were already strong, greater cooperation between private companies could further deepen the partnership. (ANI)

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