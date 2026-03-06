Tokyo [Japan], March 6 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held discussions with Peter Thiel, Co-Founder and Chairman of Palantir Technologies, at the Prime Minister's Office, focusing on advanced technology developments and cooperation.

Advertisement

As per an official statement from the Japanese Prime Minister's office on March 5, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi received a courtesy call from Peter Thiel at the Prime Minister's Office.

Advertisement

The meeting brought together the Japanese government and one of the leading figures in the global technology sector to exchange views on the evolving landscape of advanced technologies.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Japan's Prime Minister's Office said that the discussion between the two focused on advanced technology in Japan.

During the interaction, Takaichi noted that the conversation covered the current state and prospects of advanced technology fields in both Japan and the United States.

Advertisement

"I received a courtesy call from Peter Thiel, co-founder and chairman of Palantir Technologies Inc. We exchanged views on the current state and prospects of advanced technology fields in Japan and the United States, among other topics," the Japanese Prime Minister said.

Palantir Technologies is a US-based technology company known for developing advanced data analytics platforms that help governments and businesses analyse large and complex datasets.

The company provides software that integrates artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and machine learning to support decision-making. Its platforms are widely used by government agencies, defence organisations, financial institutions, and private companies to analyse data, detect patterns, and improve operational efficiency.

The discussion between Takaichi and Thiel is considered important as advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and digital infrastructure are becoming central to economic growth and national security.

Exchanges between policymakers and technology leaders can help strengthen collaboration, encourage innovation, and support technological development between Japan and the United States. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)