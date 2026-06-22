Japanese Leading Publisher KODANSHA Announces Entry into India in Partnership with DNP and IJ KAKEHASHI

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New Delhi [India], June 22: IJ Kakehashi Services Pvt. Ltd. (Head Office: Delhi, India; Managing Director: Sanjay Kumar Panda; hereinafter "IJK") is proud to announce its participation as a founding shareholder in a Joint Venture company to be established in New Delhi, India, along with Kodansha Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President & Representative Director: Yoshinobu Noma) and Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Yoshinari Kitajima; hereinafter "DNP").

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Kodansha's Indian entity will start operation by autumn 2026 and carry out marketing, manufacturing, and publishing activities for Kodansha's manga and other content, creating affordable localized editions for the Indian market.

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This marks a significant milestone as it will be for the first time that a Japanese leading general publishing company will be establishing its local subsidiary in India.

IJK brings to this venture its rich expertise of working for over two decades in the space of India-Japan business linkages. IJK will serve as the on-ground operational partner, facilitating the seamless introduction of Kodansha's world-renowned titles to Indian readers.

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India's rapidly growing population and expanding middle class have nurtured an enthusiastic and fast-growing fan base for Japanese manga and content, particularly amongst the younger population. Popular titles such as "Attack on Titan" and "Blue Lock" are among the Kodansha titles that will be made available.

"We are honored to partner with leading Japanese companies, Kodansha and DNP, in this historic venture. India has one of the world's most vibrant and youthful readerships, and the enthusiasm for Japanese manga here is extraordinary. Kodansha's books such as "Totto Chan" and the Mottainai Grandma series are already popular in India, and IJK has been a part of this journey. This is a bridge between two great cultures of storytelling, and IJK is privileged to be a part of it," said Sanjay Panda of IJK.

Key Information:

- Shareholders & Investment Ratios: Kodansha Ltd. (81%), Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (14%), IJ Kakehashi Services Pvt. Ltd. (5%)

- Managing Director: Hirotoshi Kurita (Director, Kodansha Ltd.)

- Capital: INR 95 million

- Location: Delhi, India

- Business: Publishing and content business

- Establishment: July 2026

- Start of Operations: Autumn 2026 (planned)

The information contained herein is as of the date of announcement and is subject to change without prior notice.

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