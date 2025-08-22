DT
PT
Home / Business / Javed Ali and Mani Manjot to Launch Their New Single, 'Dil O Jaan', on August 29, 2025

Javed Ali and Mani Manjot to Launch Their New Single, 'Dil O Jaan', on August 29, 2025

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Renowned playback singer Javed Ali teams up with Sydney-based lyricist Mani Manjot for their upcoming single, Dil O Jaan, set to release on August 29, 2025. Composed by Hassrat, this soulful track promises to blend heartfelt lyrics with evocative melodies. Known for hits like "Kun Faya Kun" and "Guzarish," Javed Ali's emotive vocals, paired with Mani Manjot's poignant words and Hassrat's musical brilliance, are set to captivate fans.

Mani Manjot has made waves in the Indian music scenes with his multilingual songwriting in Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu. His notable previous collaborations include "Mere Ho Jao" with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, "Ghungroo" with Adnan Dhool, and "Sohna Koi" with Noor Chahal. These works showcase his ability to craft emotionally resonant lyrics that connect with diverse audiences.

Mani Manjot's Take on Dil O Jaan, "For me, this piece is about love's refusal to obey time. It isn't a love that grows louder or quieter--it simply stays, exactly where it was. Because it stays, it becomes a source of strength. Even if life moves on in unexpected ways, holding on to that love gives you something constant to lean on. The metaphors in the song come from everyday life, but together they express something deeply human: how memory and emotion can stand still, yet still carry us through the moving days. When I wrote it, I wanted to capture that contradiction--that we are made of change, yet sometimes, against all reason, we remain exactly the same in love. Perhaps that constancy is what helps us keep going."

Mark your calendars for August 29 and prepare for a melody that will linger in your heart.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

