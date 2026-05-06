Jawa 42 Bobber Wins 'Style Icon of the Year', Rewriting Individuality on the Road

The design-led performance classic from Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recognised for its bold silhouette, cultural resonance, and unmistakable presence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The head-turning, single-seater Jawa 42 Bobber has won the ‘Viewer’s Choice Style Icon of the Year’ at the prestigious Times Drive Auto Summit and Awards. The motorcycle has reset design expectations in India’s mid-sized segment with its distinctive visual identity and strong cultural relevance.

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Since its launch in September 2022, the Jawa 42 Bobber has stood apart with a design that is unapologetically singular. Low-slung and built around a floating single seat, the motorcycle introduced a silhouette that felt closer to a custom build than a production machine. Its long wheelbase, wide rear tyre, and sculpted stance have made it one of the most recognisable motorcycles on Indian roads today.

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The award acknowledges not just the Bobber’s design, but the thinking behind it. Built on a design-first engineering approach, the motorcycle reimagines the classic bobber form with modern precision. From its premium chrome finishes in variants such as Chrome Red and Black Mirror to details like diamond-cut alloy wheels and minimalist bodywork, every element contributes to a cohesive visual identity that is both contemporary and rooted.

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Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends, said, “This recognition reaffirms our belief that design, when led with intent, can shape culture. Honest and intentional design creates an unmistakable presence and becomes a way for people to express who they are. The 42 Bobber was built to challenge conventions in how motorcycles look and feel. It was never designed to do everything, but what it has to say about individuality is unforgettable. That is what resonates with our riders. It invites them to breathe, wander, and take the longer road.” Beyond design, the Jawa 42 Bobber has built a strong cultural presence. It has been embraced by riders who value individuality and expression, including cricketers MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad, reinforcing its position as a cross-generational style marker. A darling of content creators, a fixture on lifestyle platforms, and a natural on city streets, the 42 Bobber has long outgrown its identity as a motorcycle to become an iconic cultural statement.

Powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 29.9 PS and 30 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch, the Jawa 42 Bobber blends performance with ease of ride. Modern features such as a digital console, full LED lighting, USB charging, and dual-channel ABS ensure that the motorcycle’s contemporary appeal extends beyond design.

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From its debut to the introduction of new variants like Chrome Red, the Jawa 42 Bobber has consistently expanded its visual vocabulary while staying true to its core identity of a bold, minimal, and expressive machine.

The recognition from Times Drive’s audience as ‘Style Icon of the Year’ reinforces the Jawa 42 Bobber’s position as a cultural marker for riders who choose individuality over convention.

The motorcycle is backed by the company’s segment-first Customer Assurance Programme, designed to support long-term ownership with reliability and peace of mind, including: • 4-year/50,000-km standard warranty • Extended warranty options up to 6 years • One year of roadside assistance • Support across 400+ sales and service touchpoints nationwide.

About Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd.

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & international markets. The company currently boasts an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the performance-classic motorcycle market.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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