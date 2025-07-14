DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Jawahar Bal Manch Concludes National Training Camp 'AARAMB

Jawahar Bal Manch Concludes National Training Camp 'AARAMB

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:18 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Rs “India’s future depends on building a better society,” says Netta D’Souza Rs New Delhi, July 14, 2025: The Indian National Congress, through its children’s organization Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM), is committed to nurturing a new generation of socially conscious, constitutionally aware citizens who will contribute to building a progressive and inclusive nation. This was affirmed by Netta D’Souza, AICC National Organising Secretary, at the valedictory session of 'Aarambh', the national two-day JBM camp held at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi.

Advertisement

D’Souza emphasized that Jawahar Bal Manch aims to instill Nehruvian ideals and constitutional values in young minds, thereby rebuilding the vision of a secular India through youth empowerment. “Strengthening JBM’s presence across all states is a key priority, as the Congress party believes that creating a value-based, inclusive society is fundamental to strong nation-building,” she said.

The camp’s chief guest, NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary, highlighted JBM’s role in laying the ideological foundation for future leadership. “Our goal is to produce educated, aware, and responsible individuals who uphold the Constitution. This is the Congress party’s vision of constructive nation-building,” he said.

Advertisement

Chaudhary also affirmed that students with experience in JBM and an understanding of Gandhian values will be given priority consideration in future NSUI organisational elections, recognising their early commitment to public service and leadership.

The event was presided over by Dr. G.V. Hari, National Chairman, Jawahar Bal Manch. Under his leadership and the supervision of the national committee, two key initiatives were launched during the camp: the Indian Constitution Quiz for students under 16, and the Chacha Ji Gold Medal Drawing Competition. These national-level programs aim to enhance civic understanding and creative expression among children and will be conducted across the country.

Advertisement

JBM National Office Bearers also announced the upcoming National Representative Convention to be held in Jaipur on September 11,12 and 13, 2025, which will host over 200 student delegates and senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi. The ‘Aarambh’ camp served as a preparatory event for this major gathering.

As part of its digital outreach, JBM will also launch its official platforms - Kids TV and a YouTube Channel on July 14, 2025. The launch will be officiated by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

The closing session was addressed by JBM National Chief Coordinator Adv. Yogesh Sharma, and national committee members Gunjan Sharma, Vaishakha Rinich, Rahul T, Tayyab Shahid, and Naresh Kumar.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts