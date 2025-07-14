Jawahar Bal Manch Concludes National Training Camp 'AARAMB

Rs “India’s future depends on building a better society,” says Netta D’Souza Rs New Delhi, July 14, 2025: The Indian National Congress, through its children’s organization Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM), is committed to nurturing a new generation of socially conscious, constitutionally aware citizens who will contribute to building a progressive and inclusive nation. This was affirmed by Netta D’Souza, AICC National Organising Secretary, at the valedictory session of 'Aarambh', the national two-day JBM camp held at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi.

D’Souza emphasized that Jawahar Bal Manch aims to instill Nehruvian ideals and constitutional values in young minds, thereby rebuilding the vision of a secular India through youth empowerment. “Strengthening JBM’s presence across all states is a key priority, as the Congress party believes that creating a value-based, inclusive society is fundamental to strong nation-building,” she said.

The camp’s chief guest, NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary, highlighted JBM’s role in laying the ideological foundation for future leadership. “Our goal is to produce educated, aware, and responsible individuals who uphold the Constitution. This is the Congress party’s vision of constructive nation-building,” he said.

Chaudhary also affirmed that students with experience in JBM and an understanding of Gandhian values will be given priority consideration in future NSUI organisational elections, recognising their early commitment to public service and leadership.

The event was presided over by Dr. G.V. Hari, National Chairman, Jawahar Bal Manch. Under his leadership and the supervision of the national committee, two key initiatives were launched during the camp: the Indian Constitution Quiz for students under 16, and the Chacha Ji Gold Medal Drawing Competition. These national-level programs aim to enhance civic understanding and creative expression among children and will be conducted across the country.

JBM National Office Bearers also announced the upcoming National Representative Convention to be held in Jaipur on September 11,12 and 13, 2025, which will host over 200 student delegates and senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi. The ‘Aarambh’ camp served as a preparatory event for this major gathering.

As part of its digital outreach, JBM will also launch its official platforms - Kids TV and a YouTube Channel on July 14, 2025. The launch will be officiated by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

The closing session was addressed by JBM National Chief Coordinator Adv. Yogesh Sharma, and national committee members Gunjan Sharma, Vaishakha Rinich, Rahul T, Tayyab Shahid, and Naresh Kumar.

