Jayant Agro Launches SATVA: A Flagship Sustainability Program Inspired by Indian Ethos and Visionary Legacy

HT Syndication

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd., a global leader in castor oil-based and specialty chemicals, proudly announces the launch of SATVA, its flagship sustainability program designed to embed sustainability at the heart of every business function and corporate philosophy. SATVA -- derived from the Sanskrit word meaning pure, balanced, and stable -- reflects the company's deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical responsibility, and holistic well-being. Recently, in a powerful ESG enhancement session, over 70 employees and board members came together to pledge personal changes in their daily lives toward more sustainable habits -- a collective step that embodies the spirit of SATVA.

Conceived by Chairman Shri Abhay V. Udeshi and his leadership team, SATVA is not just a program -- it is a movement shaped by the sustainability vision of the company's founding father, Shri Vithaldas G. Udeshi, and influenced by India's cultural ethos. SATVA aims to transform Jayant Agro into a model of leadership driven sustainable innovation by turning strategy into everyday action.

Advertisement

"At Jayant Agro, sustainability isn't a department -- it's in our DNA," said Shri Abhay V. Udeshi. "With SATVA, we are carrying forward the philosophy of our founder: Nurture Nature, & Nature will Nurture You; Not Tomorrow, Not Today, but Now."

Long before sustainability became a buzzword or a mandated corporate agenda, Jayant Agro was living its values through environmentally conscious operations, farmer-first initiatives, and a commitment to ethical business practices. From its inception, the company has believed in responsible innovation and holistic progress -- principles that are now echoed globally through ESG mandates. SATVA is a natural evolution of this legacy, codifying decades of sustainable thinking into a structured and forward-looking framework.

Advertisement

SATVA builds on Jayant Agro's legacy of eco-conscious operations and ethical practices, now aligned with global ESG standards. It is anchored in key pillars that drive meaningful and measurable impact -- from employee engagement through awareness and personal accountability, to sustainable sourcing and circular economy initiatives. The program also emphasizes strong governance through goal-setting, performance tracking, and continuous training. Leveraging technology-driven innovation such as automation and life cycle assessments, SATVA further advances eco-efficient operations by integrating renewable energy, green chemistry principles, and waste heat recovery across processes.

A Legacy Continued, A Future Reimagined

SATVA marks a defining milestone in Jayant Agro Group's seven-decade journey of innovation and responsibility. It reaffirms the company's long-standing mission: to shape a greener, more inclusive, and ethically-driven industrial future. With SATVA, Jayant Agro envisions working collaboratively with all value chain partners across the supply chain to embed and amplify the SATVA philosophy, ensuring that the principles of sustainability and ethical growth resonate far beyond the organization.

About Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. is a global leader in castor oil-based and specialty chemicals. For 70+ years, the group has led innovation in castor seed processing, sustainability initiatives, and end-to-end value chain development. With a strong R&D focus and farmer-first approach, Jayant Agro continues to shape a greener, more inclusive industrial future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)