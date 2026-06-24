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New Delhi [India], June 24: In a time when speed defines value and algorithms shape taste, Jaypore, from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, invites audiences to pause and listen.

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With 'Karigari Ki Kahani: Keepers of the Weave' campaign, Jaypore launches a deeply evocative brand film that brings together some of India's most compelling women voices across craft, culture, journalism and conscious entrepreneurship. The campaign features mindful writer Karuna Ezara Parikh, creative director and stylist Devanshi Tuli, fashion editor Praachi Raniwala, singer and songwriter Lothika Jha, and Alka Sharma, who runs a traditional Dabu craft unit rooted in Rajasthan's rich handicraft traditions.

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More than a celebration, 'Karigari Ki Kahani' is a conversation about craft as memory, identity, labour and legacy. Through intimate reflections, women revisit the moments that first connected them to craft - not as a commodity, but as an inheritance. Whether through the scent of a grandmother's sari or the ritual of watching a Dabu block print dry in the sun, the film reveals craft as a lived experience shaped by touch and emotion. But it is not a story rooted in nostalgia alone.

Talking about the campaign, Sooraj Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, Premium Ethnic Business, ABFRL, said, "Karigari Ki Kahani is our attempt to shift the conversation around Indian craft from consumption to deeper connection. We wanted to create a platform that honours not just the beauty of the handmade, but also the people, memories and lived experiences behind it. At Jaypore, we have always believed that craft is a way of seeing the world. Today, as we work with 2,500+ craft families across 40+ craft clusters and celebrate 39 unique crafts from across India, our commitment remains rooted in preserving and evolving these living traditions for the modern woman, someone who values meaning, individuality and cultural connection in the way she lives, dresses and expresses herself. With Karigari Ki Kahani, we wanted to move beyond simply showcasing craft to truly listening - to the artisans who keep it alive and to the modern women who have carried it, questioned it and continue to shape its future."

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At the same time, the campaign asks a pressing question: what does craft mean in an age of speed and scale? By centring the voices of artisans, the film reframes them as authors of culture rather than invisible contributors to a supply chain. It explores the delicate balance between preserving tradition and meeting contemporary demands, while underscoring the need for greater recognition, authorship and equitable value within craft ecosystems.

One of the campaign's key themes is the evolving relationship between designers and artisans. More than a source of inspiration, the craft is presented as a process of collaboration. Through 'Karigari Ki Kahani', Jaypore advocates for a future in which designers work alongside craft communities as partners - building relationships rooted in mutual respect, dialogue and long-term commitment.

The film also spotlights a new generation of makers who are redefining how craft is seen and shared. By embracing digital platforms and direct-to-consumer storytelling, these artisans are documenting their processes, building communities and reclaiming ownership of their narratives.

Conceived as more than a one-time campaign, 'Karigari Ki Kahani' will continue through digital storytelling, community conversations and immersive experiences across Jaypore's 47 stores. Together, these stories form a living archive that aims to foster deeper engagement with craft and strengthen the connection between karigars and the people who wear their work.

Link to the campaign: www.instagram.com/reel/DZjfNVkB-kV/?igsh=dTAwdG01MWxhenhy

Experience Partner: Club Jolie's, Century Mills, Worli, Mumbai

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