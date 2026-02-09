JBCN International Schools Rank Among Top Five in India at Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) JBCN International Schools have once again reinforced their position among the top five schools in India, with eight learners receiving the prestigious Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards. This includes five Top in the World and three Top in India recognitions, making JBCN the school with the highest number of Cambridge awards in Mumbai this year.

A standout highlight of the 2024–25 results is Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics, where JBCN learners secured the highest number of Mathematics awards in Mumbai, across both International Mathematics and Mathematics (w/o Coursework)—reflecting strong conceptual depth and academic rigour across advanced levels of the Cambridge curriculum.

Learners also achieved top global scores in IGCSE Global Perspectives and AS Level Sociology, Digital Media and Design, underscoring JBCN’s commitment to holistic, future-ready education. The learners were supported by the deep expertise of our seasoned teachers, including trained Cambridge examiners and team leaders.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. The winning students excelled in Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level examinations.

“These achievements reflect our learners’ discipline, subject expertise, and consistency, supported by strong academic mentoring,” said Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN International Schools. “At JBCN, we remain committed to nurturing confident learners who perform at global benchmarks with purpose and excellence.” Mr Vinay Sharma, SVP and Regional Director, South Asia for International Education at Cambridge said, "Congratulations to Cambridge learners and teachers at JBCN International School who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in Cambridge exams. With these Cambridge qualifications, students are well prepared for their next steps and all the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. I wish you all the very best for the future." JBCN International Schools extend heartfelt congratulations to their learners, educators, and parents—partners in a shared journey of aiming high and achieving global excellence.

