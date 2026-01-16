JDI signed between India and Germany on telecommunications cooperation

New Delhi [India] January 16 (ANI): In a move to enhance India-Germany relations, the two nations have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on telecommunications cooperation.

"The Joint Declaration reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in the fields of telecommunications and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), building upon the strong momentum in India-Germany relations and sustained high-level engagements", said Ministry of Communications

JDI signed as one of the key outcomes of the engagements between the Prime Minister of India and the Federal Chancellor of Germany. The objective of this is to provide for joint efforts in areas such as policy and regulatory frameworks, manufacturing, and facilitation of ease of doing business in the telecommunications and ICT sectors.

The ministry also noted, "The JDI establishes a framework for regular consultations and high-level annual meetings, supported by dedicated working groups and multi-stakeholder engagement involving government, industry, academia and research institutions. These engagements will help ensure structured, outcome-oriented cooperation."

Both Sides expressed their intention to jointly develop a work plan, which will outline specific goals and areas of mutual interest, ensuring alignment with the priorities of both Sides. Both countries have also expressed their willingness to work closely in relevant international fora to promote mutual understanding and advance shared perspectives on telecommunications and digital development.

The signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent marks an important step in advancing India-Germany cooperation in telecommunications and ICTs and supports the shared objective of inclusive and sustainable digital transformation.

Earlier this week, Germany's Chancellor, Friedrich Merz came on the first official visit to India. This JDI signed is considered as one of the key outcomes of the engagements between the Prime Minister of India and the Federal Chancellor of Germany.

"Regarding the Indo-German Digital Dialogue, the Leaders noted the finalization of its Work Plan for 2026-27 and emphasised the importance of collaboration on internet & data governance, AI, semiconductors and Industry 4.0, and emerging technologies. The Leaders acknowledged the signing of a JDoI on cooperation in the field of Telecommunications," the joint statement signed between the countries stated. (ANI)

