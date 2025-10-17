VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Delhi NCR [India], October 17: Jeena & Company, a leading player in freight forwarding and supply chain solutions, celebrated its 125th anniversary with a grand gala that brought together five generations of leadership, decades-long partners, and employees who collectively represent more than a century of service excellence.

The anniversary celebration was both a reflection on the company's journey from a single-office operation in 1900 to its present-day global presence and a bold declaration of its vision for the next 125 years. The gala highlighted enduring relationships that define the company, including a Germany-based client partnership spanning over 40 years.

Reflecting on this massive milestone, Sam Katgara, Partner, Jeena & Company, said, "As we celebrate 125 years of Jeena, we continue to honour our legacy of service excellence, built on passion, integrity, and generations of trust. Our strength lies in the loyalty and dedication of our people, with over 25% of our colleagues serving for more than 15 years, reflecting our deep belief in nurturing growth from within. Through challenges and new beginnings, we have remained guided by our values, standing firm not to be the biggest, but to be the best."

As the fifth-generation siblings Ayesha, Nari, and Jeh Katgara step into leadership, they bring fresh perspectives to time-tested foundations. The company has already embarked on significant transformation initiatives, partnering with global technology leaders to modernise its operations while maintaining its customer-first approach.

Speaking at the occasion, Prediman Koul, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today, we are not only celebrating 125 years of Jeena's presence in the industry, but also honouring the service, trust, and dedication that have brought us here. As we raise a toast to the future, we look forward to the next 125 years of delivering excellence, embracing digital transformation, and building more sustainable logistics solutions for our customers worldwide. Very few companies have the privilege of such a legacy, and even fewer get the opportunity to transform themselves for the next century -- Jeena is proud to be among them."

While few companies reach 125 years, even fewer successfully transition into their next century of growth. Jeena & Company, one of India's largest logistics firms, is the first freight forwarding company to transition from paper-based documentation to fully digital operations. As the company steps into its next century, it continues to set new benchmarks in global logistics through innovation and digital transformation.

Building on 125 years of legacy and excellence, the company is now charting the course for the next century with innovation, digital transformation, and a vision to serve global customers for generations to come.

Ayesha Katgara, the Head Transformation Office, said, "We take immense pride in our legacy of trust, goodwill, and partnerships. This milestone is not just a reflection of our past, but a commitment to the future. With technology, digital transformation, and our people at the core, we are determined to carry forward this heritage while shaping a future that is agile, innovative, and global."

Nari Katgara: "At Jeena, we do not measure headcount; we measure heart count. Eleven percent of our workforce has been with us for over 15 years - they carry our history and values forward. We are proud to honour our legacy while shaping a future that is global, innovative, and people-driven. With fresh ideas and bold ambitions, we are committed to carrying this story forward for the next 150 years, and beyond."

Jeh Katgara: "Every successful business relies on contributions from all levels and core values established at the beginning. As we prepare to lead Jeena into its next chapter, we feel both the weight of responsibility and the excitement of possibility."

Founded in 1900, Jeena & Company is a leading global logistics and supply chain solutions provider with operations across 60 countries, six continents, and 27 offices in India.

A trusted legacy brand with a customer-first approach, Jeena specializes in retail, pharma, life sciences, automotive, and engineering goods, defense, and project logistics, offering air and sea freight, last-mile delivery, warehousing, customs clearance, and documentation services.

As one of India's largest national customs brokers, Jeena has pioneered industry-first innovations, including paperless documentation. With recent expansion into Sydney, Australia, the company is strengthening its global footprint in other parts of the world in the years to come!

For more, visit us at www.jeena.com

