Jeena Dil Se Continues to Surprise; Collects Rs 3.36 Crore Worldwide in Opening Weekend

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: The youthful entertaining drama Jeena Dil Se has emerged as one of the surprise performers of the weekend box office, collecting an impressive Rs. 3.36 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend. Presented by ADR Media Production, the film has exceeded expectations for a small-budget youth-centric release and has delivered a highly encouraging start in cinemas. For a film led by a fresh ensemble cast and debutant talent, the opening weekend numbers are being seen as a strong result and a clear reflection of audience acceptance.

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Directed by Adhish Rana and produced by Amardeep Rana, Jeena Dil Se appears to have connected strongly with younger audiences through its relatable storytelling around love, friendship, relationships, dreams and the emotional complexities of today's generation. The film has found particular appreciation among college-going audiences and young couples, with its grounded emotions, fresh performances, engaging chemistry and music contributing to strong word-of-mouth across urban centres.

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The screenplay by Anuj Kumar and Kiran Sharma, based on Sanjay Prajapati's story, has struck a chord with Gen-Z viewers, while Adhish Rana's treatment of modern relationships has also been receiving appreciation from audiences. The film's honest and heartfelt presentation, without leaning into exaggerated commercial tropes, has helped it stand out among recent youth dramas.

With Rs. 3.36 crore gross worldwide already on the board in its first weekend, Jeena Dil Se has given the makers plenty to celebrate. The strong weekend trend indicates growing acceptance among youth audiences, and with positive word-of-mouth continuing to build, the road ahead looks promising for the film in the coming days.

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Driven by its heartfelt storytelling, fresh performances, and strong emotional appeal, the film has steadily gained momentum over the weekend, emerging as one of the most pleasant surprises at the box office this year.

Directed by debutant Adhish Rana, #JeenaDilSe has collected an impressive Rs. 3.36 crore GBOC over the weekend. Beyond the numbers, what makes this achievement truly special is the overwhelming audience appreciation and positive word-of-mouth that continues to fuel the film's growth with every show.

Viewers have connected deeply with the film's sincerity, relatability, and youthful energy, making it a favorite among moviegoers. Despite a competitive release window, #JeenaDilSe has successfully carved its own space, proving that authentic and emotionally resonant stories always find their audience.

More than just a weekend box office figure, this milestone reflects the genuine love and support of cinema lovers. With strong audience backing and growing momentum, #JeenaDilSe is only just beginning its journey.

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