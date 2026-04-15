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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: See the current global climate, it often feels as though every individual is fighting a daily battle simply to survive. People have fallen victim to stress and are unable to live life to the fullest. Amidst these circumstances, Director Adhish Rana makes a remarkable film, Jeena Dil Se. The film acts like a true friend--one who makes you laugh when you are stressed and reminds you that life isn't quite as serious as we often perceive it to be. This sentiment is perfectly encapsulated in the film's tagline: "Zindagi chhoti hai... tension badi kyun?" or the line

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"Serious hone ka nahi... haske jeene ka!

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Jeena Dil Se is ready to take theaters by storm in May 2026, offering a delightful blend of music, comedy, and a heartwarming storyline. The film beautifully weaves together humor, emotion, and relatable life experiences--making it particularly relevant to today's youth. It encourages audiences to pause, laugh at life's ups and downs, and savor the journey itself rather than focusing solely on the destination.

While romantic films typically feature a higher number of songs, Jeena Dil Se stands apart from conventional comedies by also serving as a spectacular musical film; it features six magnificent tracks that add vibrant color and depth to the narrative. Featuring a cast of over 15 talented actors, the film is packed with powerful performances, impeccable comic timing, and memorable dialogues.

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The film is directed by Adhish Rana, a filmmaker whose journey began in childhood with frequent visits to the theater and a deep-seated love for Bollywood classics. For him, Jeena Dil Se is not merely a film; it is a passion project born from years of cinematic devotion. From renting DVDs to studying global storytelling styles, the director brings a unique perspective that shines through in every single frame of this film. Filmmaker Adhish Rana states, "'Jeena Dil Se' is not merely a film; it is an emotion! My objective is to convey a message to the audience regarding the importance of friendship and the pursuit of happiness. This film is very close to my heart because it beautifully blends two genres--comedy and romance. Based on a true story set in Haryana, North India, the film aims to resonate with today's youth. Its excellent dialogues, musical album, and social message set it apart from the rest."

Shot across the beautiful and culturally rich landscapes of Haryana, the film's most memorable moment was filming at the renowned Brahma Sarovar Aarti in Kurukshetra. With its exceptional script, impeccable comic timing, and a heartwarming storyline, "Jeena Dil Se" is poised to carve a special place for itself in the hearts of the audience.

The film's music has been composed by Rahul Jain, Prashant Ingole, and Vishal-Akash (Dhaneliya Brothers), while the beautiful songs have been voiced by Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, and Soumee Shailesh. The lyrics have been penned by Amardeep, Prashant Ingole, Arafat Mahmood, and Kunal Verma.

The film's notable cast members include Lakshya Handa, Abhishek Singh, Yash Purohit, Tejender Singh, Kunal Chhabra, Ruma Sharma, Shradhha Joshi, Deeksha Sooryavanshi, Kiara Diwan, Shivani Wazir, Kanchan Singh, Mehak Jain, Muskan Varshney, Priyanka Modgill, Kushagra Saxena, and Umakant Chaudhary. Kriti Verma makes a special appearance in an item song. The film is directed by Adhish Rana, produced by Amardeep Rana, Adhish Rana, and Adhiraj Rana, and written by Sanjay Prajapati.

The wait is over... Jeena Dil Se teaser is finally here!"

https://youtu.be/V4vK1irmado?si=jwgX6f-UlU2vU4Ba

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