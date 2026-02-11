Jehangir Wellness Centre Expands Its Footprint in Pune with Second Centre at Viman Nagar

PNN

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Jehangir Wellness Centre, Pune's premium holistic wellness destination, has expanded its footprint with the launch of a second centre in Viman Nagar, complementing its first facility at Raja Bahadur Mills. This important milestone underscores the Centre's commitment to making integrated, preventive wellness care more accessible to individuals, families, and corporates across the city.

Advertisement

Built on the enduring ethos, "Don't just be well. Stay well.", Jehangir Wellness Centre has charted a distinctive and purposeful journey in preventive and holistic healthcare. The Centre seamlessly integrates comprehensive, medically guided health check-ups with a carefully curated range of allied therapies, addressing the three core pillars of wellness--physical, emotional, and mental well-being--within a structured and evidence-based framework.

Advertisement

Since its transition from the main hospital premises to Raja Bahadur Mills, the Centre has witnessed an exceptional response from both the community and corporate organisations. Operating six days a week--and often extending services to seven--the facility today caters to guests from across the city. These guests are not individuals seeking treatment for illness, but proactive, health-conscious people who believe in staying well and actively invest in their long-term well-being through regular preventive health checks and holistic therapeutic interventions.

A unit of Jehangir Hospital, the Wellness Centre was conceptualised with the vision of bringing wellness to the doorstep of Pune's residents by combining clinical expertise with lifestyle-based interventions. The expansion to Viman Nagar is a natural progression of this philosophy, enabling the Centre to reach a wider and more diverse cross-section of the city while continuing to uphold the same standards of quality, care, and clinical governance.

Advertisement

Commenting on the expansion, Mr Vinod Sawantwadkar, Chief Executive Officer, Jehangir Hospital, said,"At Jehangir Wellness Centre, we do not refer to those who walk through our doors as patients; they are our guests--individuals who believe in staying well rather than waiting to fall ill. Our guests choose to take charge of their health through regular preventive health checks and allied therapies such as Zentangle, Bach flower therapy, Twin Health, yoga, pranayama, dance therapy, and more. This expansion reflects our commitment to empowering people to prioritise not only their physical health, but also their emotional and mental well-being. We urge everyone to make a conscious, lifelong commitment to holistic wellness."

The newly launched Jehangir Wellness Centre at Viman Nagar further enhances the scope of services by introducing evening specialty OPDs, in addition to preventive health check-ups and an expanded suite of allied therapies. Thoughtfully designed to align with modern urban lifestyles and work schedules, the new centre offers greater convenience while maintaining the highest standards of medical oversight and wellness expertise.

With two centres now operational--and several more planned in the near future--Jehangir Wellness Centre continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner in preventive healthcare, encouraging Pune's citizens to embrace a proactive, balanced, and sustainable approach to health and holistic well-being.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)