Jenima Jewels Makes Premium 18K Gold-Plated Fashion Jewellery Accessible to Every Woman

VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Jenima Jewels, a premium fashion jewellery brand by Anima Lifestyle, is strengthening its presence in India's online jewellery market with an exclusive range of 18K gold-plated fashion jewellery designed for women who seek elegance, quality and affordability. Built on the belief that beautiful jewellery should be accessible to everyone, the brand offers thoughtfully curated collections suitable for everyday wear, festive celebrations, weddings and special occasions.

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Jenima Jewels offers an extensive portfolio of 18K gold-plated necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, bangles, pendants and jewellery sets, crafted with premium finishes to deliver sophistication, durability and comfortable wear. The collections are designed to complement both traditional and modern wardrobes, enabling women to express their personal style with jewellery that reflects timeless elegance.

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As demand for premium fashion jewellery continues to grow, Jenima Jewels remains committed to delivering high-quality 18K gold-plated jewellery that combines refined craftsmanship with accessible pricing. Every collection is curated to offer customers jewellery that enhances everyday moments as well as life's most memorable celebrations.

"Our vision is to make premium 18K gold-plated fashion jewellery accessible without compromising on quality, craftsmanship or design. We believe jewellery is more than an accessory--it is an expression of confidence, individuality and elegance. Through Jenima Jewels, we aim to create pieces that women can wear with pride across every occasion," said a spokesperson for Jenima Jewels.

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The company continues to expand its collection of 18K gold-plated jewellery while maintaining a strong focus on craftsmanship, customer satisfaction and a seamless online shopping experience. With pan-India delivery and dedicated customer support, Jenima Jewels aims to make premium fashion jewellery more accessible to customers across India through its digital-first platform.

About Jenima Jewels

Jenima Jewels is a premium fashion jewellery brand owned by Anima Lifestyle. Specialising in 18K gold-plated fashion jewellery, the brand offers a curated range of necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, bangles, pendants and jewellery sets that combine elegance, quality and affordability. Through its online platform, Jenima Jewels is committed to delivering timeless designs, premium craftsmanship and an exceptional shopping experience to customers across India.

For more information:

https://www.instagram.com/jenima_jewels?utm_source=qr

www.jenimajewels.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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