Jerai Fitness Limited and Plus Fitness India to Expand 100 Gyms Across India

Collaboration between Jerai Fitness Limited and Plus Fitness India, 9th March, 2026 - Partnership combines global franchise expertise with Indian manufacturing excellence to accelerate organized fitness growth nationwide. India’s fitness industry is entering a high-growth phase as Jerai Fitness Limited and Plus Fitness India announce a strategic collaboration to accelerate an expansion of 100 gyms nationwide. This partnership combines global franchise expertise with Jerai Fitness Limited, which has established a legacy of over three decades, creating a powerful ecosystem for aspiring gym entrepreneurs. The collaboration is built on a common vision of creating a healthier and fitter India.

This collaboration introduces a bundled franchise and equipment model, making gym setup significantly easier and more streamlined. By combining franchise support and equipment procurement into one integrated system, new entrepreneurs can avoid vendor coordination complexities and reduce setup delays, ensuring scalability, brand uniformity, and long-term business sustainability.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman & MD, Jerai Fitness Limited, stated, “Our passion for producing equipment majorly in-house has been instrumental in Jerai Fitness growth. By manufacturing domestically, Jerai ensures quality control, cost efficiencies, reduced import dependency, and support for the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Our belief is that fitness infrastructure should be accessible and affordable for every serious entrepreneur entering the fitness industry.” The collaboration between Jerai Fitness Limited and Plus Fitness India positions both organizations at the forefront of this expansion wave by integrating global franchise expertise with Indian manufacturing excellence. The partnership is set to accelerate organized gym growth, support entrepreneurship in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, enhance accessibility to premium fitness infrastructure, and promote long-term health awareness nationwide.

Jerai Fitness Limited is widely recognized as a fitness equipment manufacturer and has a long-standing presence which has allowed them to develop key operational areas such as manufacturing processes, inventory management, distribution efficiency, and customer service. The company is a pioneer in automated manufacturing, with modern processes like robotic welding, fully automated assembly line, and cutting-edge Turkish and Japanese machinery.

Siraj Lalani, Master franchisee, Plus Fitness India, says, “Long-term goal for Plus Fitness India is to build a structured, professionally managed gym network that empowers communities across metro cities and emerging markets, and the 100-gym expansion strategy aligns with the rising demand for organized fitness infrastructure in India.” Faiz Sopariwala, Business Development Head, Plus Fitness India, stated, “This partnership with Jerai Fitness Limited allows us to integrate world-class franchise systems with India’s most trusted equipment manufacturer. Our focus is not just opening gyms, but building profitable, sustainable businesses for franchise partners while contributing to a healthier nation.” Plus Fitness India has established itself as one of the fastest-growing international gym franchise brands, operating 350+ clubs globally across countries including Australia, New Zealand, India, and several Asia-Pacific markets. The brand’s proven 24/7 access model, standardized global infrastructure, and technology-driven operations have enabled consistent performance across regions.

India’s fitness market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing health awareness, corporate wellness programs, and lifestyle shifts. The Indian fitness equipment market was estimated to be sized at Rs. 2,500 cr. in 2024, and is further set to grow to Rs. 4,600 cr. by 2029 at a CAGR of 13% as per Wazir report.

The gym expansion plan marks a defining chapter for India’s fitness ecosystem. With Jerai Fitness Limited’s pioneered automated manufacturing capabilities and Plus Fitness India’s global credibility, the collaboration offers a comprehensive, scalable, and profitable model for gym entrepreneurs. As India moves toward a more health-conscious future, this partnership stands as a strong step toward making world-class fitness accessible, affordable, and operationally seamless across the country.

About the company: Plus Fitness India: Plus Fitness is an award-winning Australian Top franchise chain that has been operating since 1996. Present on 3 continents of the world, covering 7 countries – Australia, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and the UK & spread out with 300 territories sold in over 22 cities, with over 1000 employees & lakhs of loyal members. Plus Fitness continues to open a new gym somewhere in the world every 21 days, displaying the strength of both our brand & business model. 50% of the Plus Fitness franchisees globally are multiple club owners. Plus Fitness is “Working Towards A Healthier India” by providing good quality service, world-class equipment and facilities, 24/7 at a reasonable price with a focus on the profitability of our Franchisees. The faith that our brand carries is through years of care & service to our members.

Jerai Fitness Limited: Jerai Fitness established with a legacy of over three decades, has grown to cater to changing customer needs, industry trends and global standards. Jerai’s fitness equipment is bifurcated into cardiovascular equipment (which they procure from third-party manufacturers and distribute under their brand, used for cardiovascular exercises), strength training equipment (used for strength training including hypertrophy, power-training, functional training, muscular endurance training) as well as accessories which are used for fitness training. They cater to a diverse customer base across various segments. The clients consist of institutional and commercial corporates as well as individuals including commercial gyms, fitness chains and boutique gyms, real estate developers and sports and recreational clubs. They also cater to various government bodies (including municipal corporations, and public sector units), the defence sector, hotels and resorts, educational institutions, hospitals and healthcare organizations. They also retail their products to individuals who use them for home and personal workouts. Jerai Fitness adheres to internationally recognised standards and are certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certifications and American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) certified by Global Testing Services Co., Limited. Additionally, they are certified by International Productivity and Quality Council (IPQC) for compliance with EN ISO 20957-1:2013, EN 957-2:2003 and EN 957-4:2006, which are European safety standards for stationary training equipment.

