JETOUR T2 i-DM Launches in Malaysia, Expanding Diverse Travel Scenarios

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The JETOUR T2 i-DM has officially launched in Malaysia. As the hybrid variant of the T2 family, the T2 i-DM combines responsive performance, extended range and outdoor-ready features to offer Malaysian consumers greater versatility for different mobility needs.

Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, said: "Malaysia is a key market in JETOUR's global strategy. Since entering Malaysia, we have focused on the local market, guided by user needs and local culture as we bring our 'Travel+' philosophy to life. Through more meaningful initiatives, we hope to build stronger connections with local users and continue to develop products and services that meet diverse mobility needs and create better travel experiences for consumers." i-DM Hybrid Technology Meets Diverse Mobility Needs The JETOUR T2 has surpassed 570,000 units in cumulative global sales, after becoming one of the fastest boxy SUVs to reach the 500,000-unit milestone. It continues to perform strongly across markets including the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

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As the hybrid variant of the T2 family, the T2 i-DM introduced in Malaysia is equipped with JETOUR's Intelligent Dual-Mode hybrid system, which seamlessly integrates electric and hybrid power to deliver responsive performance, efficient driving and everyday versatility. The system features five operating modes: EV Drive, Series Hybrid, Dual Power Boost, Parallel Hybrid and Regenerative Braking, supporting different driving conditions including low-speed driving, urban commuting, overtaking and hill climbing, and highway cruising. Together, these capabilities allow the T2 i-DM to adapt to diverse mobility needs, from daily urban commuting and long-distance travel to outdoor adventures.

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The T2 i-DM is also equipped with an 18.4kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and supports up to 3.3kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) external power output, providing convenient power for outdoor lighting, cooking appliances and other compatible devices. Together, these features further enhance the vehicle's practicality for travel and outdoor living.

Deepening Presence in Malaysia, Advancing NEV Lineup The launch of the T2 i-DM marks a strategic step in JETOUR's efforts to strengthen its presence in Malaysia and accelerate its global new energy vehicle (NEV) development. Since entering the Malaysian market in 2024, JETOUR has introduced multiple SUV models including the T1, T2, and Dashing, earning widespread consumer recognition for their competitive product offerings. Previously, the JETOUR T2 achieved a five-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP and was named "SUV of the Year 2026" at the DSF.my Car Awards. As of Q2 2026, JETOUR ranks first in both the boxy SUV and SUV-D segments in Malaysia.

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Beyond its product portfolio, JETOUR is actively engaged with local communities in Malaysia through initiatives such as sea turtle and freshwater turtle conservation programs, as well as its role as the official automotive partner of the Malaysia Sarong Music Run (MSMR). These efforts reflect the brand's "Travel+" philosophy by connecting mobility with local culture and environmental responsibility.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue to introduce new models tailored to Malaysian users' needs—including the T1 PHEV, G series, and BEV models—further strengthening its local lineup and advancing its NEV strategy.

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