Jettwings Airways gets NOC for operations in Northeast

PTI

New Delhi, June 14

Jettwings Airways, the newest entrant in the aviation sector, on Wednesday announced that it has received the no objection certificate (NOC) to operate Scheduled Commuter Air Transport Services in the country and is aiming to start flying from October.

It has earmarked Rs 100 crore for initial funding of the project

The airline, with its base in Guwahati, plans to offer regional connectivity to passengers under the government’s UDAN scheme to a number of destinations in the Northeast and eastern regions initially.

Once approved for flight operations, Jettwings will be the first-ever company from the Northeast region to start airline operations in the country.

After obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals and an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Jettwings Airways plans to introduce a fleet of modern aircraft, including turbofan and turbo-propelled ones, to offer premium economy services for regional travel.

Jettwings Airways has been established with a vision to revolutionise regional connectivity by delivering superior service, comfort and convenience to passengers.