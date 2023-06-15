Jettwings Airways gets NOC for operations in Northeast

New Delhi, June 14
Jettwings Airways, the newest entrant in the aviation sector, on Wednesday announced that it has received the no objection certificate (NOC) to operate Scheduled Commuter Air Transport Services in the country and is aiming to start flying from October.
Earmarks Rs 100 cr for initial funding
- The airline plans to offer connectivity to a number of destinations in the Northeast and eastern regions initially
- It has earmarked Rs 100 crore for initial funding of the project
The airline, with its base in Guwahati, plans to offer regional connectivity to passengers under the government’s UDAN scheme to a number of destinations in the Northeast and eastern regions initially.
Once approved for flight operations, Jettwings will be the first-ever company from the Northeast region to start airline operations in the country.
After obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals and an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Jettwings Airways plans to introduce a fleet of modern aircraft, including turbofan and turbo-propelled ones, to offer premium economy services for regional travel.
Jettwings Airways has been established with a vision to revolutionise regional connectivity by delivering superior service, comfort and convenience to passengers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers
The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...