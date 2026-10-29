Jewellery Shopping on Your Mind Head to Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai this Festive Season

Discover 11+ leading jewellery brands, festive offers and exquisite collections at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, alongside its vibrant Diwali décor and celebrations

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai has emerged as a go-to destination for jewellery shopping in the city, with an ever-evolving portfolio of leading brands offering an exceptional variety of choices under one roof. Featuring established names such as Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Waman Hari Pethe, CaratLane, Mia by Tanishq, Solitario, BlueStone, ORRA, GIVA and Gargi Jewellers, alongside the recent addition of Indriya, the mall continues to strengthen its jewellery offering. With several brands introducing attractive festive offers, including benefits on making charges, shoppers have even more reasons to explore their favourite collections this season.

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Nimrat Kaur at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, celebrating the festive season

Adding to the festive excitement, actress Nimrat Kaur recently visited Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, where she explored the diverse jewellery collections and appreciated the variety of brands available under one roof. Set against the backdrop of the mall’s stunning festive décor, her visit celebrated the joy of discovering exquisite pieces and finding the perfect jewellery for the season.

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From timeless gold jewellery and contemporary fine jewellery to statement pieces and exquisite bridal designs, the mall’s diverse portfolio caters to every style, occasion and preference. Whether shopping for a wedding, choosing a festive gift or investing in a treasured piece, customers can explore an extensive selection of designs and collections to suit their individual tastes.

Making the season even more rewarding, jewellery brands across the mall are offering exciting deals and discounts, including attractive benefits on making charges. As part of its ‘Season to Shine’ campaign, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is also offering shoppers the chance to win gold jewellery, adding an extra sparkle to the festive shopping experience. With a combination of attractive offers, an extensive brand portfolio and exciting rewards, the campaign brings added value to the season’s celebrations.

Celebrating India’s Living Crafts

Complementing the jewellery shopping experience, the mall has unveiled its festive décor theme, ‘Living Crafts of India’, celebrating the country’s rich artistic heritage and enduring craft traditions. The mall is beautifully decked up with striking installations, dazzling lights and festive embellishments that bring warmth, colour and character to the spaces. Lively performances and engaging experiences further enhance the celebratory atmosphere, creating an inviting setting for families and friends to come together, discover the festive collections and enjoy the spirit of the season.

With an evolving jewellery portfolio, rewarding festive offers and décor that celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai brings together shopping, discovery and celebration in one destination.

About Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is the city’s premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Established in 2011, it covers 2.1 million square feet and attracts over 1.2 million visitors annually, making it the largest mall in Mumbai. It houses international brands like Zara, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, H&M, Mango, Victoria’s Secret, Vero Moda, Bath and Body Works and Indian favourites like Nykaa Luxe, Masaba, Meena Bazaar, Lifestyle, Westside and many more. With a variety of entertainment hotspots like The Game Palacio, PVR P[XL] and 4Dx, Timezone, etc. & over 100 top notch eateries, including Ishaara, Punjab Grill, Café Delhi Heights, Pop Tates, Irish House, Tim Hortons, Pret A Manger, Starbucks etc. – there’s something for every mood, every day and every walk of life. The mall also roofs the iconic Dublin Square – the city’s biggest indoor concert venue – hosting some of the most iconic artists like Passengers, Steve Vai, Ronan Keating, Quickstyle, MLTR, Lucky Ali, Amit Trivedi, Vengaboys, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam and many more. Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai promises the perfect amalgamation of retail and leisure for the entire family.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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