Jewels by Annu Chadha’s New Flagship Jewellery Store Opens in Chattarpur, New Delhi

New Delhi: Jewels by Annu Chadha, a jewellery house built around timeless design, craftsmanship and a legacy of creating jewellery for life's most meaningful occasions, has opened its new flagship boutique at The Corridors, Chattarpur, New Delhi. The boutique was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Sahney, marking a significant new chapter in the journey of the jewellery house.

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For Jewels by Annu Chadha, the new Chattarpur flagship represents more than an expansion into a new location. It is the latest milestone in a journey that began in 2001 and has evolved through a combination of design, craftsmanship, personal relationships and a commitment to creating jewellery that can become part of a family's story.

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About Jewels by Annu Chadha Founded by Annu Chadha in 2001, the brand was built around a vision of creating jewellery that could transcend changing trends and remain meaningful across generations.

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A defining milestone came in 2007, when Jewels by Annu Chadha opened its boutique at Taj Chandigarh. The association with Taj marked an important step in the brand's early journey, giving Annu Chadha's design vision a distinguished platform and establishing the house among clients looking for refined design and craftsmanship.

The brand subsequently expanded its presence to New Delhi, opening its South Extension boutique in 2011. This marked another important phase in its evolution and brought the house's jewellery experience to a wider audience in the capital.

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Over the years, Jewels by Annu Chadha has continued to build its presence through exhibitions across India and internationally, including showcases in Dubai, where its craftsmanship received appreciation from members of royal families.

Jewellery Designed to Become Part of a Story At the heart of the brand is the belief that jewellery is closely connected to life's most treasured moments. For Jewels by Annu Chadha, a piece of jewellery can represent a celebration, a relationship or an important milestone, eventually becoming part of a family's legacy.

This philosophy informs the house's approach to design, where traditional influences are balanced with contemporary elegance to create pieces intended to remain relevant beyond a particular occasion or season.

The emphasis is therefore not simply on creating jewellery that is visually striking, but on creating pieces that can acquire personal meaning over time.

Craftsmanship at the Core Craftsmanship remains central to the identity of Jewels by Annu Chadha. The brand's jewellery is designed and handcrafted in India, with an in-house approach to manufacturing that keeps the creative vision closely connected to the finished piece. Attention to detail forms an important part of the process, particularly when creating jewellery for significant occasions such as weddings and family celebrations. Alongside craftsmanship, the house places emphasis on authenticity and transparency. Its jewellery is BIS hallmarked, reflecting its focus on purity and authenticity. These values have helped shape the relationship between the brand and its clientele over the years, with personalised experiences remaining an important part of the house's approach.

A New Chapter in Chattarpur The opening of the new flagship at The Corridors, Chattarpur, brings the brand's established design philosophy and jewellery experience to a new audience in South Delhi and the wider Delhi NCR region.

The new boutique provides clients with a setting to discover the house's collections while experiencing the personalized approach that has remained central to Jewels by Annu Chadha.

For a jewellery house whose journey has moved from Chandigarh to Delhi and international showcases, the Chattarpur flagship represents another natural progression.

A Legacy Moving Forward The story of Jewels by Annu Chadha is also becoming one of generational continuity.

The next generation of the family is now involved across areas including client relationships, bespoke experiences, business development and the continued growth of the brand.

Their involvement brings a contemporary perspective to a house whose foundations were laid by Annu Chadha more than two decades ago, while preserving the values of craftsmanship, trust and personal relationships that have shaped its identity.

With the inauguration of its new Chattarpur flagship, Jewels by Annu Chadha enters its next chapter while remaining rooted in the philosophy that has guided the house since its beginning.

From 2001, to its landmark presence at Taj Chandigarh in 2007, its expansion to South Extension in New Delhi in 2011, international showcases and now its flagship at The Corridors, Chattarpur, the journey reflects the steady evolution of a jewellery house built around design, craftsmanship and lasting relationships.

The new boutique is therefore more than a new address. It is the latest destination in a continuing story, one where craftsmanship, contemporary design, heritage and the enduring value of jewellery made to become part of a family's legacy come together.

Visit Jewels by Annu Chadha Flagship Boutique: The Corridor, Ground Floor, 100 Feet Rd, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Chatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi, 110074 Instagram: @jewelsbyannuchadha Contact Us: 096434 00003 For appointments and enquiries, visit the brand's official website or connect with Jewels by Annu Chadha on its official social media channels.

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