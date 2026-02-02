JGU Achieves Historic Higher Rankings in Law, IR & Business: QS World University Rankings By Subject 2026

London, 26 March, 2026: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has achieved a historic and global milestone in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, delivering exceptional performance across Law, Politics & International Studies, Business & Management, Arts & Humanities, Economics, and Social Sciences—firmly establishing itself as one of India’s leading multidisciplinary global institutions and a rising force in international higher education. Law & Legal Studies in a Historic Breakthrough is now #35 globally, Politics & International Studies enters the Global Top 100 at #90 with a jump of 145 positions and Business & Management Studies post one of the biggest global jumps at #151–200 globally (up from 451–500); marking a change of over 300 positions in a single year! GLOBAL EXCELLENCE ACROSS DISCIPLINES * LAW & LEGAL STUDIES – A Historic Breakthrough • #1 in India for the 7th consecutive year • #35 globally (up from #78 in 2025) – Highest ever rank for an Indian law school in QS history • India’s youngest university to enter the global Top 35 in any subject • Only South Asian university in the global Top 35 in Law • #14 globally in Academic Reputation (Score: 88) POLITICS & INTERNATIONAL STUDIES – Enters Global Top 100 • #1 University in India (across public & private universities) • #90 globally (up from 201–250) with a jump of 145 positions BUSINESS & MANAGEMENT STUDIES –Biggest Global Jump • # 1 Private University in India • #151–200 globally (up from 451–500) with a change of over 300 positions in a single year ARTS & HUMANITIES – Leading Among India’s Top Institutions • #1 Private University in India & #323 globally SOCIAL SCIENCES & MANAGEMENT – Rising Above Premier Institutions • #1 Private University in India and #232 globally ECONOMICS & ECONOMETRICS – Emerging Strength • #1 Private University in India The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 evaluated 6,277 institutions across 55 disciplines worldwide, making JGU’s achievement a landmark moment not only for the university but for Indian higher education as a whole. Founded just 17 years ago, JGU’s rise across multiple disciplines demonstrates that a young Indian university can achieve global excellence, scale, and transformative impact across fields.

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Mr. Naveen Jindal, the Founding Chancellor of JGU, said: “JGU’s success across disciplines represents a defining moment of national pride for India. Being ranked among the top 50 in the world in Law, top 100 in the world in Politics & International Studies, and top 200 in the world in Business & Management Studies, along with being #1 in India across multiple disciplines, reflects the growing global stature of Indian higher education. This achievement is also a celebration of our enduring commitment to philanthropy—an unwavering belief that building world-class institutions is central to nation-building. Above all, it is a tribute to the extraordinary contributions of our students, faculty, and staff, whose dedication and excellence are helping realise India’s aspiration of becoming a global knowledge superpower.” Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, said: “While our ranking of #35 in Law is undeniably historic—placing us among the world’s leading law schools—what is truly significant is that across all disciplines, JGU has emerged among the top institutions in the world and is ranked #1 in India across multiple disciplines. This achievement reflects the visionary philanthropy and nation-building commitment of our Chancellor, which has enabled the creation of a truly world-class university in India. It is equally a tribute to the outstanding contributions of our faculty members, students, and staff, whose collective efforts have built a culture of excellence across disciplines. Together, these accomplishments position JGU as a global benchmark for multidisciplinary education and research, setting new standards of excellence and offering a powerful model for the future of Indian higher education.” Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance, added: “These rankings are a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and dynamism of JGU’s academic ecosystem. Our rise into the top tier globally across disciplines, alongside being ranked #1 in India in multiple domains, reflects a deeply embedded culture of excellence and innovation. Above all, this milestone belongs to our students, faculty, and staff—their passion, hard work, and shared sense of purpose continue to drive JGU’s success and contribute to realising India’s vision of world-class universities that can compete with the very best globally.” A Trajectory of Sustained Excellence JGU’s rise is marked by consistent and strategic progress across disciplines, with standout achievements including: • Entry into the Global Top 35 in Law • Entry into the Global Top 100 in Politics & International Studies • One of the largest global jumps in Business & Management This momentum is driven by world-class faculty, cutting-edge research, global collaborations, and a forward-looking interdisciplinary academic model. This milestone is a testament to the collective efforts of JGU’s faculty, students, staff, and alumni, whose dedication, ambition, and commitment to excellence continue to drive the university’s global success.

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Looking Ahead With multiple disciplines ranked globally and strong upward momentum, JGU is poised to further strengthen its position as a globally recognised, multidisciplinary institution from India, shaping the future of higher education through excellence, innovation, and impact on a global scale.

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O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a leading multidisciplinary institution located in Sonipat, India. Founded on the principles of global education, interdisciplinary research, and social impact, JGU has emerged as one of India’s foremost universities with a strong and growing international reputation.

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