Home / Business / JGU VC Dr Raj Kumar Awarded S.R. Bhansali National Award for Excellence in Law

JGU VC Dr Raj Kumar Awarded S.R. Bhansali National Award for Excellence in Law

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], January 7: The 2nd Professor (Dr.) S.R. Bhansali National Award for Excellence in Law has been bestowed on Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University & Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School. This year, the Award has been jointly conferred upon Prof. Raj Kumar and Prof. G.S. Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi.

The Award, instituted by the Family Trust of Professor Sanwat Raj Uchab Kanwar Bhansali Education and Charitable Trust, in memory of Prof. (Dr.) S.R. Bhansali, an illustrious legal scholar, author, and eminent law teacher, is given to eminent legal scholars and institution builders for their outstanding contributions to the field of law and legal education.

Prof. Kumar and Prof. Bajpai have been selected by an eminent jury comprising distinguished jurists, Vice Chancellors, and eminent academicians through the evaluation of many potential candidates at various levels. The jury members included Hon'ble Mr. Justice A.K. Sikri, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Professor Upendra Baxi, former Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Professor P.S. Jaswal, Vice Chancellor, SRM University.

Prof. C. Raj Kumar has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to legal education in the form of the establishment of Jindal Global Law School (ranked 1 in India consecutively for 6 years by the QS World University Rankings Subject Wise), the establishment of the India's first Constitutional Museum and Rights and Freedoms Academy in O.P. Jindal Global University, his championing of various national missions through many institutional activities, the promotion of global legal education, and his extraordinary scholarship in law and legal education.

Prof. G.S. Bajpai has made outstanding contributions to the field of law and legal education. His scholarship on criminal law and the criminal justice system has been highly impactful and widely read and cited. He made yeoman service to institution building and public services.

Acknowledging the recognition, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar stated, "I am truly honoured by the bestowal of Professor (Dr.) S.R. Bhansali Award on me. I also take this opportunity to congratulate Prof. (Dr.) G.S. Bajpai for being the co-recipient of this award. Excellence is a collective pursuit; it is a shared goal when people come together to attain the common good. Prof. Bajpai and I have been on such a pursuit, and I am delighted that our efforts have been recognized. I thank the jury and all the members of the legal community who supported me in one way or another in my humble efforts. I would like thank our Chancellor and benefactor, Mr Naveen Jindal for his encouragement and support. I am humbled by the bestowal of this award".

The formal conferment of the Award will take place at the GALTER Mega Summit, "ATLEG 2026" in April in Hyderabad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

