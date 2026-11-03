Jhamtani Unveils Jhamtani Bizone at Kokane Chowk, Pune: A High-Rise Commercial Destination Built for Business

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Jhamtani, a Pune-based real estate developer with a legacy spanning more than four decades, has announced the launch of Jhamtani Bizone, a high-rise commercial development at Kokane Chowk, Rahatani, Pune. Bringing together high-street retail spaces and executive offices, Jhamtani Bizone is conceived as a complete commercial destination for modern businesses, offering visibility, efficiency and convenience in one address.

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The ground and first floors house high-street retail and showroom spaces with double-height frontages and dedicated signage bands, while the floors above host executive offices with indicative carpet areas of approximately 363 to 685 sq. ft. The offices are planned with flexible configurations and scope for horizontal consolidation, and every unit comes with a 2M enclosed balcony, with private internal toilets in select units. The project is built on a simple thought: a business deserves more than just a space.

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Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director, Jhamtani, said, "Commercial spaces today need to do more than provide an address. They must support business visibility, operational efficiency and the everyday needs of the people who work there. With Jhamtani Bizone, we are bringing these elements together to create a commercial destination that businesses can grow with."

Meenakshi Jhamtani, Executive Director, Jhamtani, said, "At Jhamtani, our promise goes beyond introducing a project to the market. It is about delivering spaces that live up to the expectations we set and the trust our customers place in us. Jhamtani Bizone reflects this commitment through its planning, design and attention to detail. As we move forward with our upcoming projects, we remain focused on translating the Jhamtani promise into developments that offer quality, thoughtful design and long-term value."

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Convenience is built into the everyday experience. Jhamtani Bizone features a 30-car automated mechanical parking tower alongside multi-level basement parking, high-speed passenger lifts, and a safety framework that includes a dedicated fire lift, dual emergency staircases and dedicated fire lobbies. A dedicated amenity and break-out deck on the 6th floor, with open-air ventilation, offers employees spaces for downtime and informal meetings.

With dual-road exposure on a 12M-wide road and an 18M DP road, Jhamtani Bizone offers retail brands high-street visibility and businesses strong accessibility and connectivity. Its curved glass curtain façade with LED accent lighting lends the development a contemporary corporate presence. The launch further strengthens Jhamtani’s commercial portfolio, bringing its philosophy of “The Name is a Promise” into a segment where location, functionality and long-term value are central to business decisions. The brand’s association with Ranveer Singh complements this positioning, reinforcing its ambition to build a distinctive identity as it expands across Pune’s growing real estate market.

About Jhamtani

Jhamtani has a legacy spanning more than four decades and has delivered over 3 million sq. ft. and is currently developing 4 million sq. ft. across 32+ residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, with another 4 million sq. ft. in the immediate pipeline for launch this financial year. The brand has created more than 13,000 Happy Faces across its developments in Pune and continues to expand across key growth corridors including Baner, Kokane Chowk, Thergaon, Ravet, Kiwale, Koregaon Park NX, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Charholi. Jhamtani is also a Great Place to Work® Certified organisation, reflecting its commitment to building a positive workplace culture alongside its focus on real estate development.

"Jhamtani – The Name is a Promise" is the campaign reflecting the company's commitment to delivering on the promises it makes to its customers and communities. This commitment extends beyond development through initiatives including HAS (Hamesha Aapke Saath), its post-possession support framework; J-TRIBE, its community-building platform; Shakti Edge, its women's empowerment initiative; and Yugma, its platform for fostering connection and collaboration. The brand's portfolio includes mid-premium and premium residential communities alongside commercial developments, with its XO Signature Series representing its premium, design-led residential offering focused on low-density planning, privacy-oriented layouts, refined architecture, green integration and location-driven exclusivity. Beyond real estate development, Jhamtani has expanded into allied sectors including lifestyle and interiors through Jhamtani Cera-Kraft and renewable energy through Jhamtani Prosumers Solar, reflecting the group's broader approach to creating value across the built environment and urban ecosystem.

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