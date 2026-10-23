JICA Assisted Projects to Boost Yamuna Rejuvenation and Water Supply, Benefiting Around 2 Crore Delhi Residents

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: The Embassy of Japan in India, on behalf of the Government of Japan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) participated in the inauguration of several major water and wastewater projects in Delhi. The initiatives mark a significant milestone in efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River, improve wastewater treatment and work towards continuous (24x7) water supply, benefiting around 2 crore residents of the National Capital Territory. The combined total cost of the four JICA-assisted facilities is INR 1810 crores approximately.

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The inauguration event was graced by Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Government of India, and Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi. Mr. KADOWAKI Jinichi, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan, and Mr. TAKEUCHI Takuro, Chief Representative, JICA India Office, attended alongside senior officials of the Government of India, GNCTD and the Embassy of Japan.

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Mr. TAKEUCHI Takuro, Chief Representative, JICA India, said, "At JICA, our mission is deeply rooted in sustainable development and human security. At the heart of our strategy lies a deep commitment to knowledge sharing, strategic partnerships, and collaboration. We believe that water security and sustainable development can only be achieved through collective action with multi-stakeholders, and these launch marks yet another significant milestone in this journey."

JICA-assisted projects:

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- Okhla Wastewater Treatment Plant (564 MLD). India's largest wastewater treatment plant, and the single biggest contributor to cleaner water in the Yamuna.

- Rithala STP (184 MLD) and Kondli STP (205 MLD). Rehabilitated and upgraded sewage treatment plants in two of Delhi's major drainage zones, raising the quality of treated effluent reaching the river.

- Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (477 MLD). Built under the ongoing Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project, the plant expands both the capacity and the quality of water treatment for the city. The project seeks equitable and continuous water distribution across the Chandrawal WTP command area by improving the supply network, including service connections to customers, with the aim of 24x7 supply and better living standards for residents.

Japan, one of India’s closest development partners, has supported the Government of India’s efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna through the Yamuna Action Plan since its launch in 1993. JICA has financed three phases of Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects under the programme, culminating in the recently concluded Yamuna Action Plan Phase III. JICA and the Government of Japan continue to work alongside India towards a cleaner river, greater water security and better living standards for the capital’s residents.

About Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is Japan’s primary governmental agency responsible for delivering official development assistance (ODA) to partner countries worldwide. JICA plays a central role in advancing international cooperation and sustainable development for 145 countries including India. https://www.jica.go.jp/english/overseas/india/index.html

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