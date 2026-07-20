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Home / Business / JIIT Opens Admissions for M.Tech and MBA Programmes with Strong Focus on Research, Industry Integration, and Career Outcomes

JIIT Opens Admissions for M.Tech and MBA Programmes with Strong Focus on Research, Industry Integration, and Career Outcomes

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20: Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), a UGC and AICTE approved and NAAC accredited institution, has announced admissions for its postgraduate programmes in Engineering and Management for the upcoming academic session. Designed to address evolving industry requirements, the M.Tech and MBA programmes combine advanced academics, research opportunities, industry exposure, and strong placement support.

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The institute is offering M.Tech programmes in Biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, VLSI Design, Robotics & AI, Computer Science & Engineering, and Quantum Technology. Admissions are open through GATE, CUET-PG and merit-based pathways, providing multiple entry opportunities for aspiring engineers.

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The M.Tech curriculum is built around advanced coursework, dissertation work and laboratory-based learning. Students have access to a wide range of research and innovation facilities, including the Ramanujan Universe supercomputing facility, Intel-Dell AI Skill Lab, Robotics & AI Lab, Fortinet Cyber Security Lab, Quantum Technology Lab, IoT Lab, 5G Use Case Lab, AR-VR Lab and the Digital Learning Center (DLC). These facilities enable students to work on emerging technologies while developing research capabilities relevant to academia and industry.

JIIT is also inviting applications for its MBA programme with major specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, Business Analytics and Operations, along with minor specialisations that promote interdisciplinary learning. Admissions are based on CAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT, GMAT, ATMA, CUET-PG scores and performance in GD/PI. In addition, specialised MBA programmes in AI & Data Science and Hospital & Healthcare Management are available to address emerging business and sector-specific opportunities.

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The MBA curriculum emphasises experiential learning through industry interactions, live projects, internships, case-based pedagogy, and continuous corporate engagement. The programme is designed to help students develop analytical, leadership, and strategic decision-making skills aligned with today's business environment.

Across its postgraduate programmes, JIIT continues to strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem through the Research, Innovation, Development & Entrepreneurship (RIDE) initiative and the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC). These platforms encourage interdisciplinary research, startup incubation, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration, providing students with opportunities to translate ideas into practical solutions.

Career development remains a key focus area, supported by the institute's dedicated Training and Placement Cell, which facilitates internships, recruiter engagement, aptitude training and career readiness programmes. During the 2026 placement drive, JIIT recorded the highest package of ₹94.25 lakh per annum and an average package of ₹11.10 lakh per annum. More than 280 recruiters participated in the placement process, including leading organisations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Google, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys and Accenture.

With a blend of advanced research infrastructure, industry-oriented curriculum, innovation support, and strong placement outcomes, JIIT's postgraduate programmes aim to prepare students for leadership roles across technology, research, management, and entrepreneurship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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